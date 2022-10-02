3 things we learnt about Sheffield Wednesday during yesterday’s 1-0 victory v Port Vale

After a victory over Wycombe Wanderers last weekend, Sheffield Wednesday travelled to Port Vale this weekend as they looked for another three points.

Wednesday are a side searching for promotion this season after missing out via the play-offs last season and as it stands, sit third in the league.

Port Vale have got off to a fairly inconsistent start having won three, drawn three and lost four coming into this game.

Darren Moore’s side made sure to take their chances and came away with all three points after beating their opponents 1-0 with a Will Vaulks goal in the 63rd minute.

With that in mind, here we take a look at three things we learnt about Sheffield Wednesday during yesterday’s game.

They know how to make the most of their possession

If you look at the statistics from yesterday’s game, the possession between the two teams were almost equal with Port Vale having the small percentage more with 51% against Wednesday’s 49%.

Whilst possession certainly doesn’t make a game or a performance, it is still a telling stat as it shows us who is using their time on the ball wisely.

Therefore, we can see that the Owls made good use of their possession through the fact they were able to register ten shots and then make use of those shots by making sure they get a goal.

When you look at their ten shots and see that three were on target, it suggests there is further work to be done to take their chances.

However, by using their possession effectively, they were able to make the shots that on target count making sure they were ahead.

Quiz: What nationality are these 18 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players?

1 of 18 Joe Wildsmith English Irish

They can rely on goals from throughout the team

Yesterday Will Vaulks scored his first goal of the season and now 14 members of the team have scored for Wednesday in all competitions this term.

Given that’s more than the number of players in a match day squad, this is really encouraging for Darren Moore’s side and something you want to see from a side that are wanting to go up.

Malik Wilks was the man to provide the assist too which was his second since signing and again, the signs are encouraging that the team are able to rely on multiple players to contribute to the attacking efforts.

If confidence in the side can remain high then we’ll no doubt see this pattern continue.

They can be defensively strong as well

Whilst Wednesday are the better side by reading the table, yesterday they were fairly equal in terms of the number of shots they had as well as the fair share of possession too.

In the first half particularly, it was Vale who had good chances and came close twice.

Furthermore, two crucial saves were made by David Stockdale in the second half for the goalkeeper to keep his clean sheet.

Stockdale has conceded three in his last two league games but to keep a clean sheet today shows progress and the ability to be solid defensively despite the opposition also having chances.