3 things we learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after their 2-1 defeat to Swansea City

Sheffield Wednesday left the Liberty Stadium empty-handed after they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Swansea City.

Rhian Brewster gave Steve Cooper’s side the lead on the day, as he fired home clinically from inside the penalty area.

That lead was then doubled on 66 minutes, as Andre Ayew scored Swansea City’s second goal of the match, as the home side edged closer to an important three points.

Atdhe Nuhiu made it a nervous finish for the Swans though, as he halved their deficit in stoppage time with his fifth goal of the season.

But they were unable to find an equaliser on the day, which means that they sit 15th in the Championship table with five matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

The Owls are next in action against play-off chasing Preston North End in midweek, where they’ll be looking to get back to winning ways.

We take a look at THREE things we learnt about Garry Monk’s side after their frustrating defeat to Swansea City on Sunday afternoon.

Adam Reach struggled throughout the match.

Reach has struggled to replicate the form he had shown last season for the Owls, which will be frustrating to witness for the Hillsborough faithful.

Once again, it was a similar story for the winger against Swansea on Sunday, and he was withdrawn from the action on 67 minutes for Kadeem Harris.

His confidence is clearly low at this moment in time, and he’ll be hoping he can recapture his best run of form at the earliest of opportunities.

Does Garry Monk know his best XI?

There were changes to the starting XI for this one, with the likes of Julian Borner and Alessio Da Cruz being some of the names that came into the side.

But they failed to make a notable impact, which will surely be frustrating to see for Garry Monk, who will be uncertain as to what his strongest starting XI is heading into the final nine matches of this year’s campaign.

Atdhe Nuhiu is playing for his future at the club.

Nuhiu might not be the sort of player that can play the full match and be a 20-goal striker for Sheffield Wednesday, but he can certainly trouble opposition defences.

The forward extended his stay with the club until the end of the season recently, although it remains to be seen as to whether he has a long-term future with Wednesday.

He scored his fifth goal of the season against the Swans, and will surely be confident of forcing his way into the starting XI for their game against Preston this week.