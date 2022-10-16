3 things we learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after their 2-0 victory at Cambridge United

Sheffield Wednesday continued their push to secure automatic promotion from League One this season with a 2-0 victory away at Cambridge United.

A Lee Gregory brace secured all three points for the Owls on a day where an Ipswich Town defeat allowed them to edge closer to the top two positions.

Inflicting a fourth straight defeat on Mark Bonner’s Cambridge, it proved to be a professional display from Darren Moore’s side.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about the Yorkshire club during their 2-0 win against the U’s…

Lee Gregory does what a striker needs to do

In what was a relatively quiet game for the Sheffield Wednesday striker, Gregory managed to be the difference with two well-taken goals.

It is not too often when playing up front for Sheffield Wednesday that it emerges as a quiet day, but that is still part and parcel of the game.

On hand to net goals two and three for the season, it proved to be a successful yet a relatively action-free day for the experienced forward.

Clean sheets are massive

Sheffield Wednesday claimed a third clean sheet in their last four matches, with Ben Heneghan proving to be an important signing for the defensive department.

It was another strong display from the towering defender, whilst the likes of Liam Palmer and Michael Ihiekwe followed suit.

Clean sheets are vitally important for teams looking to achieve promotion via the automatic spots.

100% record against teams outside the play-offs

With Bolton Wanderers dropping outside of the play-off positions, and the Owls achieving three points against Cambridge, Sheffield Wednesday have a perfect record against teams from seventh downwards.

The Owls have picked up 27 points from a possible 27 points against teams outside of the play-off positions and have conceded just one goal in the process.

On the flip side of things, they remain winless against teams inside the play-offs, managing just two points from a possible 15.