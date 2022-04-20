3 things we learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after their 1-0 victory against Crewe Alexandra last night

Sheffield Wednesday reclaimed their spot inside the League One play-off positions last night with a 1-0 victory over League One’s bottom club Crewe Alexandra.

The Owls managed to jump up to fourth as a result of their victory at Hillsborough, with Darren Moore’s side starting the night in seventh place.

Lee Gregory’s 54th-minute penalty proved to be the difference between the two sides last night, during an evening where Crewe made the hosts work hard for all three points.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about the Owls during their 1-0 win over the Railwaymen last night…

Automatic promotion is very much on the cards

League One’s top three have collectively won just six points from a possible 27, opening up the automatic promotion spots to the play-off-chasing pack.

As things stand, the Owls are now four points off Rotherham United in second spot, with both teams having three games left to play.

The Millers, who have lost four out of their last five matches, have a difficult run-in too, with matches against Sunderland and Oxford United still to come, whilst they end the season away to Gillingham, with the Kent club fighting to ensure their League One status for another year.

Experience proves pivotal

The trio of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Barry Bannan and Lee Gregory all performed to a high standard to make sure that the Owls got over the line with all three points.

Mendez-Laing’s direct running and continual pressure caused chaos down Sheffield Wednesday’s left flank all evening, with the winger eventually being taken down for the penalty.

Gregory’s movement and link-up play was another source of positivity for Owls fans, whilst Bannan was his influential self.

If autos are not on, then the form they are bringing into the play-offs is frightening

League One has arguably been one of the most competitive years ever this year, with the quality of clubs at a seeming all-time high.

At stages of this season, the Owls have got themselves caught up with the difficulty of consistently shining in this season’s third-tier, however, they have more recently found consistency.

Wednesday have picked up 39 points from their last 17 games, something that has transformed their season and makes them a force to be reckoned with in the context of the play-offs.