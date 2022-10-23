3 things we learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after 1-1 draw with Lincoln

Sheffield Wednesday endured a frustrating afternoon on Saturday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Lincoln City at Sincil Bank.

Things started well for the Owls, when Lee Gregory pounced on a poor free kick from Imps ‘keeper Carl Rushworth to fire into the bottom corner from the edge of the area seven minutes in.

However, the hosts dragged themselves level just after half time, as Daniel Mandroiu fired in an equaliser from Ben House’s through ball.

That was enough to ensure that both sides were forced to settle for a point, meaning the Owls are third in the League One table, three points adrift of an automatic promotion place.

As a result, there will be plenty for manager Darren Moore to think about going forward, so we’ve taken a look at three things we learned about Sheffield Wednesday from that draw with Lincoln, right here.

They need to take their chances

The most frustrating thing about this game for Wednesday, is that it is one they ought to have won be a considerable margin.

Over the course of the 90 minutes, the Owls enjoyed the vast majority of the chances, many of which they will feel they should have put away to put them in a much more comfortable position at Sincil Bank.

If they want to keep pace in the race for an automatic promotion, they are of course going to need to win as much as they can, meaning the pressure, particularly with the talks after a result such as this, is now on them to start taking these sort of opportunities going forward.

Gregory starting to find his scoring touch

With a club high 17 goals, Lee Gregory was a key figure for Sheffield Wednesday last season, although it had seemed at the start of the current campaign, that he was struggling to match that.

The veteran striker had found the net just once in his first 11 league games of the season for Darren Moore’s side, but with his clinically taken finish here backing up a double in the 2-0 win over Cambridge last time out in the league, it is now three in two for Gregory.

That seems to suggest that he is looking on track to rediscover his top form in front of goal, which given the battle for promotion they find themselves in, will no doubt be a relief for those of a Wednesday persuasion.

It is a point gained in one way

There can be no denying that given the way things played out on Saturday, and Lincoln’s position further down the League One table, this can be seen as a missed opportunity for Sheffield Wednesday.

However, it is perhaps not a completely disastrous result for the Owls, when you consider the fact that their hosts this weekend, beat the side directly above Sheffield Wednesday in the table, Ipswich, 1-0 win at Portman Road.

That of course, means Lincoln are a side who certainly could have done even more damage to Moore’s men this weekend, who have now managed to pick up a point against a side who denied that same outcome to a promotion rival, which may prove vital come the end of the season.