3 things we learnt about Sheffield United during yesterday’s 3-1 loss v Stoke

Goals at the end of each half proved to be costly for Sheffield United as they fell to a 3-1 away defeat against Stoke City yesterday afternoon.

The hosts took the lead in the fourth minute when defensive duo Phil Jagielka and Ben Wilmot combined, with the latter firing past Wes Foderingham.

It looked as though the tide would turn just before the half-hour mark when Rhian Brewster managed to guide James McAtee’s wonderful cross on the left past Joe Bursik – but Jagielka put the hosts back in front on the stroke of half time.

Are you a true Sheffield United fan? Try score 100% on this quiz about the club’s best ever goalscorers

1 of 25 HARRY JOHNSON: HIS SHEFFIELD UTD CAREER BEGAN IN THE 1910'S TRUE FALSE

The Blades could perhaps count themselves unlucky to find themselves behind at the break with Iliman Ndiaye hitting the post after the equaliser, though Tariqe Fosu came close himself as he struck the crossbar with an excellent shot.

Fosu also came close to adding to his tally with a volley being cleared off the line, with Rhys Norrington-Davies going closest for the visitors in the second half.

However, the second 45 was much less eventful than the first, something that suited the hosts as they were able to limit Paul Heckingbottom’s side’s chances before grabbing a third through Liam Delap late on.

Focusing on the Blades, we take a look at three things we clearly learnt about them following yesterday’s clash at the bet365 Stadium.

They should return to a back three when possible

Although they still had a top-quality starting 11 out on the pitch, the fact they weren’t able to play a back five did seem to prove costly for them.

Youngster Kyron Gordon would have benefitted from having two central defenders alongside him – and although Norrington-Davies could have slotted in at left centre-back – Heckingbottom opted to play a flat back four.

The South Yorkshire outfit didn’t look comfortable defensively for much of the game and they will be hoping to have the likes of Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson and Ciaran Clark back in action as quickly as possible.

Stoke could have scored more on the day – and Heckingbottom will be aware of that.

They need to show more quality in the final third

In fairness to the Blades, they looked reasonably good at times in the first half, especially when they scored their equaliser with McAtee supplying a perfect cross for Brewster.

However, there was a clear lack of quality on display in the final third during the second 45 and that allowed the Potters to hold onto their narrow lead before building on it through Delap.

Norrington-Davies may have had a chance – but they failed to create enough to test a defence that was there to be beaten.

Reda Khadra’s performance wasn’t up to scratch but he wasn’t the only one who failed to step up to the plate on the afternoon, with captain Billy Sharp failing to make a meaningful impact.

Possession could be key

It did feel as though they needed to take the game by the scruff of the neck at times to give themselves the best possible chance of getting something from the game.

But it was like a basketball match at times, especially in the first half and that nearly cost them with Fosu going close on a couple of occasions.

They may not have been effective in possession and showed flashes of promise on the break with their pace – but keeping the ball would have helped to take the sting out of the game in the first half and that could have given them a chance to get something out of the game.

If they remain short of options in defence for the next few games, they should be looking to keep the ball more to try and take pressure off their backline.