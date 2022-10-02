3 things we learnt about Sheffield United during yesterday’s 1-1 draw v Birmingham City

Sheffield United remained top of the league with a draw against Birmingham City on Saturday, with Oli McBurnie on the scoresheet for the hosts.

With Norwich winning at Blackpool, things are a little closer now at the top of the table but United still lead the way and will feel as though they could have won the game yesterday.

Here’s what we learned on the afternoon about the Blades…

McBurnie in great form

A fifth goal in six games for McBurnie and this was a well-taken strike.

He swivelled on the edge of the box and lashed home a fine effort to give the Blades a deserved lead on the afternoon, and he is clearly in great form at the moment.

With him scoring and the talent around him on the pitch for United, there’ll be plenty more wins than draws this year.

Defensive switch off costs Blades

Birmingham were tough to beat but didn’t offer a massive amount going forwards and so it’s a real shame for United that they could not take three points here.

Ultimately they left Troy Deeney with way too much room in the area after the ball had been recycled from a set play and he was never going to miss from a matter of a few yards out.

Nothing to really worry about

A draw at home might not always be the most positive result but you can’t win them all in the Championship and ultimately the Blades would have been decent value for the win as well if they had kept their lead.

Paul Heckingbottom was pleased enough with the showing after the international break with little training achieved in the lead-up and the Blades remain top of the league with their unbeaten run extended.