3 things we learnt about Sheffield United during last night’s 1-0 defeat v QPR

Sheffield United suffered just their second loss of the season last night as Paul Heckingbottom’s side were beaten 1-0 by Queens Park Rangers at Bramall Lane.

There was little between the two sides on the night but it was Michael Beale’s QPR that picked up maximum points to move into fourth and within three points of the Blades at the top of the table.

Chris Willock’s 51st minute goal was the decider, as the R’s forward drove in-field and combined with Ethan Laird before finishing inside Wes Foderingham’s near post.

Despite an eventual defeat, there were bright moments for Sheffield United along the way and, remarkably, Sander Berge was denied a 94th minute penalty after a tussle with Andre Dozzell saw the most blatant of shirt pulls.

As it is, it’s more dropped points this week at Bramall Lane and a second league defeat of the season for Heckingbottom’s side.

We dive into THREE talking points here:

Key cogs did not click

Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Birmingham City was an off-day for a number of Sheffield United players. They could’ve won that game, though, admittedly against poorer opposition.

Last night, they needed to be better against a QPR side sitting in the top-six and, simply, they weren’t.

Too many of Heckingbottom’s key men were off their game. Berge wasn’t his usual self, again. Oliver Norwood struggled to play with and set the tempo he likes. Iliman Ndiaye wasn’t found enough on the half-turn between the lines. Oli McBurnie wasn’t presented the chances a striker with five goals in six games wants.

When so many players are performing at 5 or 6/10, it’s very difficult to get a result, particularly against a QPR side that weren’t afraid to attack and then defended their lead so well. The R’s are a good side and there’s no shame in losing to them, what’s disappointing is we didn’t see the best of Sheffield United.

Injuries continue to pile up

Anel Ahmedhodzic, Ciaran Clark, Jack Robinson and Enda Stevens were all absent last night, whilst Jayden Bogle is only a couple of cameo appearances into his return. Yet, the aforementioned injury crisis meant Bogle was forced to start last night, at left wing-back.

The depth that Sheffield United have worked hard to build just isn’t there at the moment, particularly in defence, and matters got worse when George Baldock hobbled off 47 minutes and news of Berge needing a scan on a knee injury (picked up during his tussle with Dozzell for the non-penalty) emerged.

By the end of the game, James McAtee and Reda Khadra were forced to play as wing-backs; the squarest pegs you’ve seen in the roundest holes.

Heckingbottom’s preferred system is a variation of a 3-5-2 but he’s not got the necessary parts at the moment. He’s got a decision to make on whether he continues to play players out of position or shakes things up with a shift to a four-man defence.

Quiz: Have any of these 20 current or ex-Sheffield United players ever played for a German club?

1 of 20 Reda Khadra Yes No

No need to panic

Defeats for Sheffield United under Paul Heckingbottom have been rare. Defeats at Bramall Lane under Heckingbottom have been even rarer. So, a point from fixtures with Birmingham and QPR in the last week does set off some panic amongst the supporters.

However, this was just the second defeat of the Championship season, following a loss against Watford on the opening weekend.

The Blades’ reaction to that was brilliant, going on a 10-game unbeaten run and pulling themselves to the top of the table.

It would be unrealistic to expect Sheffield United to lose only once across a 46-game season. It’s not going to happen given the competitiveness and relentlessness of the Championship.

Defeats are all part and parcel of the division; last season’s Champions, Fulham, lost 10 times. It’s not about avoiding the rare defeats this year for Sheffield United, it’s more about reacting to those setbacks in a manner we know they can.