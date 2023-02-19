3 things we learnt about Sheffield United after their 3-2 defeat to Millwall

Sheffield United failed to deliver a positive response to their recent defeat to Middlesbrough in their showdown with Millwall yesterday as they left The Den empty-handed.

In what turned out to be an enthralling affair, the Blades equalised on two separate occasions before Tom Bradshaw scored the winning goal for the Lions in the closing stages of the match.

After Bradshaw fired Millwall in front, Tommy Doyle levelled proceedings by converting a free-kick.

Following the break, the Lions striker scored his second goal of the game before James McAtee fired an effort past goalkeeper George Long.

Bradshaw then completed his hat-trick by slotting home from close range after being teed up by Andreas Voglsammer.

The Blades’ advantage over fellow automatic promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough was reduced to four points after Michael Carrick’s side beat Queens Park Rangers.

Here, we have decided to reflect on the club’s latest outing by taking a look at three things we clearly learnt about Sheffield United after their 3-2 defeat to Millwall…

The Blades need to improve defensively in their upcoming fixtures

After conceding three goals in their meeting with Middlesbrough earlier this month, United would have been keen to deliver a better defensive display against Millwall.

However, the Blades were equally as poor in yesterday’s fixture as the two goals that they let in following the break were easily avoidable.

Bradshaw was left unmarked to head home for Millwall and was once again given far too much space for his winning goal.

Having failed to claim a clean-sheet in four of their last six games in all competitions, the Blades clearly need to improve in a defensive sense in their upcoming fixtures.

Anel Ahmedhodzic must return to the side for the club’s clash with Watford

Anel Ahmedhodzic was dropped from the Blades’ starting eleven for yesterday’s meeting as Chris Basham was handed the opportunity to prove his worth.

Basham, John Egan and Jack Robinson all experienced an afternoon to forget at The Den as Bradshaw caused all kinds of issues.

Whereas Ahmedhodzic was uncharacteristically under par against Middlesbrough, he must return to the side for next weekend’s showdown with Watford as he has excelled in the majority of the league games that he has participated in.

As well as making 2.2 tackles and 1.7 interceptions per fixture at this level, the defender has also won 2.1 aerial duels per game and is averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.12.

Daniel Jebbison failed to take his opportunity to impress

With Iliman Ndiaye not fit enough to start against Millwall, Jebbison was given the nod to start in a two-striker formation alongside Oli McBurnie.

Jebbison ultimately failed to take advantage of this opportunity to impress as he only registered one shot on target and recorded an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 5.98.

Withdrawn in the second-half of this game, Jebbison is likely to be replaced in the starting eleven by Ndiaye when the Blades take on Watford as his team-mate has provided 17 direct goal contributions in the Championship this season.

