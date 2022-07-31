3 things we learnt about QPR following yesterday’s 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers

QPR endured a disappointing start to life under Michael Beale on Saturday afternoon, as they were beaten 1-0 by Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Lewis Travis’ stunning 30-yard effort just over ten minutes before half time was enough to secure all three points for the hosts on the opening day of the Championship season.

That result means there is now pressure on QPR to respond quickly, ahead of the visit of Middlesbrough to Loftus Road next Saturday, meaning there is plenty for Beale to think about now.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learnt about QPR from that defeat at Blackburn, right here.

Encouraging signs from Kakay

One postive that did seem to come from that defeat at Ewood Park for QPR, was the performance of Osman Kakay.

Starting the game in his natural right-back position, the 24-year-old did look to be a threat going forward, giving Rovers full-back Harry Pickering plenty to do, and things could have been rather different had his thumping long range effort not come back off the bar with the score at 0-0.

Defensively he looked to cope well too, and while a right-back is likely still needed for QPR, this does ensure that once an option comes in to take that role, there will be some useful depth in that particular position for Beale to choose from.

A centre forward may be needed

QPR have so far yet to sign a centre forward during the summer transfer window, and that did seem to show in Lancashire.

The R’s failed to muster a single shot on target across the course of the 90 minutes, with Lyndon Dykes enduring a particularly quiet afternoon while leading the line.

That failure to trouble opposition goalkeepers is not something the club can afford to have continue, meaning a foray into the market to find a centre forward who can provide some more potency in front of goal, may be well worth considering for the club.

Chris Willock’s return is badly needed

Admittedly, QPR’s attacking prospects on Saturday afternoon, were not exactly helped by the continuing absence of Chris Willock due to injury.

With the 24-year-old not named in the matchday squad as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury suffered earlier this year, the R’s lacked the sort of creative spark that could well have given Dykes the chances he needed to make more of an impact in that game.

That is something Willock has obviously done plenty of times before, while also taking chances for himself, meaning getting him fir and available again surely has to be something of a priority for QPR.