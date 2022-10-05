3 things we learnt about QPR after last night’s 1-0 win v Sheffield United

QPR have had a good start to the new season under the management of Michael Beale.

They are a side in strong and going into last night’s game, they had picked up seven points in their previous three games.

Last night however, a trip to top of the league Sheffield United was on the cards which was to be a big test for Beale’s side.

Rangers came away the happier side though as they beat the Blades 1-0, a 51st minute Chris Willock goal being the difference.

The win has taken them to fourth in the table and they will no doubt be heading into Friday’s game against Reading with some more confidence.

With that in mind, here we take a look at three things we learnt about QPR in last night’s game.

They know how to make their chances count

Although the scoreline reflects in QPR’s favour, Michael Beale has admitted that his side didn’t show much quality but rather took one of their chances and scored.

When you look at the match statistics, this is only backed up too. Sheffield United had 65% of the possession as well as 21 shots versus QPR’s ten whilst shots on target were five against three in United’s favour.

Therefore, we can see that the Blades were the dominant team which is what would have probably been expected given their start to the season.

However, we also know that Beale has some talented attacking players at his disposal including the goalscorer Chris Willock as well as Ilias Chair and Tyler Roberts.

Last night’s game showed us that these are the players who can make the difference and even in a game where QPR find it hard to get forward and into those attacking positions, these are the team members who will make even the few chances count and that clearly paid off yesterday.

They can put in a strong defensive performance

Whilst we praise QPR’s ability to score from their chances, when you consider that it was Paul Heckingbottom’s side who had the majority of the shots and more on target, you have to praise Rangers’ defensive work too.

Given the Blades also had the most of the possession, this shows us that QPR stuck to their defensive duties well and proved to be a force so tough that United were unable to break them down and get through.

This game marked three clean sheets for Seny Dieng in four games now showing it wasn’t just a case of the opposition not being able to finish their chances but rather a positive of Beale’s side.

To come away from this game with a clean sheet will be a massive boost and proves to the players that they are capable of keeping any team in this league out.

There is still work to be done

Whilst Michael Beale and his team will be delighted with last night’s result, and rightly so, we can see there’s still work to be done and no doubt the boss will have his side working on this so they can continue to progress.

Although you’d expect a side like Sheffield United to have the higher share of possession, you have to consider why when playing with a front three, only three of Rangers’ shots were on target.

This could be due to the Blades’ defensive solidity but it also comes down to a lack of composure at times from the forward players at QPR which could also be reflected in their lack of possession in the game.

This game and result should really enthuse the staff, players and fans at Loftus Road but they need to make sure they continue to compete with these teams in the season and if they can add some more quality to their game and level these ones out then there’s no reason Beale’s side can’t be up there this season.