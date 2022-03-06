3 things we learnt about Portsmouth after their 4-0 victory over Accrington Stanley

Portsmouth made it 16 points from a possible 18 with a 4-0 victory over Accrington Stanley yesterday afternoon.

Pompey, who opened the scoring after 16 minutes courtesy of George Hirst, found themselves a man down in the 21st minute when Marcus Harness was shown a red card for a challenge on Mark Sykes.

Despite going down to 10, it was the hosts that netted the next goal, with Sean Raggett heading in from a Ryan Tunnicliffe corner.

Hirst then added his second in the 56th minute, before Tunnicliffe completed the scoring in the 69th minute.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about Portsmouth after their 4-0 victory against Accrington Stanley…

Man down, no problem

Spending over three-quarters of a match with 10 men can usually be quite damaging for a team, however, Portsmouth managed to score three goals with a man down, keeping a clean sheet in the process too.

When Harness saw red for his challenge on Sykes, it seemed that Accrington would come on top and would eventually get themselves back into the game.

However, this pivotal moment in the game managed to spur the home side on, with the 10 men of Portsmouth excelling against the mid-table opposition.

Portsmouth continue to score for fun

Pompey have now scored 16 goals in their last five matches, with their goal difference improving massively over the last few weeks.

Interestingly enough, the goals seem to be coming from all over the pitch, and whilst George Hirst is finding his scoring boots, they are not relying on goals from their forward players.

Danny Cowley’s side are seven points from the play-offs after their recent run of form and have taken their goal difference up to the level required to challenge their play-off rivals.

George Hirst hitting good goalscoring form

Hirst brings a lot of desirable attributes to the frontline, with his desire to get in behind, ability to hold the ball up and technical ability all on show consistently at Fratton Park thus far.

However, up until recent weeks, he has struggled to consistently score goals for Pompey.

The Leicester City loanee now has four goals in his last five games and is evidently growing in confidence in front of goal.

Hirst’s ability to continue scoring goals in what remains of this season is likely to be pivotal in what remains.