3 things we learnt about Portsmouth after their 0-0 draw with Derby County

Portsmouth endured yet more frustration on Friday night, as they could only play out a goalless draw with Derby County at Fratton Park.

After a quiet first half, it was the visitors who should have taken the lead on the stroke of half time, but Craig Forsyth failed to take advantage of a Josh Griffiths error, when he should have done better.

Pompey though, were unable to take advantage of that let off by finding a winner of their own in the second half, meaning both sides were ultimately forced to settle for a point.

That result means that Danny Cowley’s side remain fifth in the League One table, now 12 points adrift of the top two, and will give the Pompey boss much to think about going forward.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learnt about Portsmouth from that draw with Derby, right here.

They need to improve their final ball

One issue for Portsmouth that Cowley picked up on in the immediate aftermatch of the game, was their lack of a clincial delivery in the final third.

The Pompey boss was keen to point out the quality of his side’s performance, but left frustrated by the number of crosses that made their way into the Derby penalty area, without finding a man in a Portsmouth shirt.

With the likes of top scorer Colby Bishop and Dane Scarlett, there were players in that starting lineup with the ability to put those chances away if they come to them, becoming more accurate with those balls into the final third, is surely something for them to work on.

Ronan Curtis demonstrates his importance

For many years now, Ronan Curtis has been a hugely influential figure for Portsmouth from an attacking perspective, and that was again on show in this match.

Having missed last week’s somewhat disappointing result of a 1-1 draw at struggling Morecambe due to injury, Curtis was restored to the squad for this one, and came off the bench with around half an hour remaining.

The introduction of Curtis is one that did seem to add to the threat being posed by Portsmouth on the Derby goal, serving as a reminder of his quality at this level as he instigated a move that at least led to a shot on target for the hosts, who will be hoping the winger is now ready to reclaim a place in the starting XI.

A worrying home trend continues

In most instances, a run of five league games unbeaten at home such as the one Portsmouth are currently would be seen as a positive thing, but that is not entirely the case here.

While Cowley’s side are unbeaten in that period, they have also failed to win any of those matches, meaning they have now played out five consecutive league draws at Fratton Park.

Given the importance of home games in picking up the wins they will need to keep pace in the promotion chase, not least given the atmosphere that can be generated at Fratton Park in particular, that is a trend Portsmouth will surely be desperate to rectify sooner rather than later.