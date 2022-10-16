3 things we learnt about Plymouth Argyle during their 4-1 victory at MK Dons

Plymouth Argyle continued their excellent start to the League One campaign with a 4-1 victory at MK Dons.

The Pilgrims raced into a three-goal lead after 35 minutes at Stadium MK, with Morgan Whittaker, Niall Ennis and Finn Azaz all getting on the score sheet.

Will Grigg managed to pull a goal back four minutes into the second half, however, the points were sealed on the hour mark when Azaz grabbed his second of the afternoon.

Here, we take a look at what we learnt about the Pilgrims during their emphatic victory in Buckinghamshire…

Big travelling support enjoyed their trip

It is no secret that Plymouth travel with good numbers, and yesterday, 2,600 Argyle fans made the trip to Stadium MK.

That is a number that looks even better when considering that it was a 500-mile round trip for Plymouth fans to make.

However, the journey back would have been a positive one after what was a fantastic performance from the Pilgrims on a day where they extended their lead at the top of the League One pile.

Finn Azaz shines again

Thriving in League Two last season, Finn Azaz is now returning excellent performances in the higher division.

The Aston Villa loanee provided a real creative threat and was a source of devastation in the final third, all whilst displaying excellent levels of energy and desire out of possession.

Azaz is an exciting prospect who has all the tools to continue being a success with the Pilgrims as the season goes on.

Strength in-depth is evident

The squad depth that Plymouth have is at a very good level, something that will give them confidence that this positive start can continue even if they hit adversity.

The likes of Brendan Galloway, Ryan Hardie and Sam Cosgrove started on the bench against the Dons, with all three being players of very good quality.

Not only does it mean they have game-changers on match days, but it also means that the current XI have to be fully at it to retain their spot in the team.