3 things we learnt about Oxford United after 0-0 draw v Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town and Oxford United played out a goalless draw at Portman Road, with both sides having good opportunities to take all three points.

The U’s started well and had the better of the first half, but The Tractor Boys perhaps edged the second 45.

Karl Robinson’s side, who came into yesterday’s clash after three successive wins, failed to score for just the third time this season.

It is another tough test for The U’s next up, with a visit to Wigan Athletic next Saturday.

Here we take a look at three things we learnt about Oxford during their 0-0 draw with Ipswich yesterday afternoon…

Quiz: 28 questions about some of Oxford United’s most expensive signings – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 28 Marvin Johnson was born in which year? 1990 1991 1992 1993

A strong away point

There is no denying that Oxford have been much better on home soil this season, but yesterday’s result signals an improvement.

The U’s have picked up 2.22 PPG at the Kassam Stadium, compared to 1.14 away from their home ground.

Yesterday, Oxford became the first team to stop The Tractor Boys from scoring, with Ipswich also the division’s top scorers.

The Tractor Boys have been revitalised in recent weeks, and whilst there were opportunities to take all three, in the grand scheme things it was a decent enough point.

A bit more cutting edge could have turned a point into three

Oxford are deservedly fighting at the top end of the table once again and could have strengthened their promotion bid even more against Ipswich.

James Henry and Nathan Holland both had good opportunities to open the scoring, and on another day, they would have taken a lead into the break.

The U’s proved that they could easily piece together well-worked attacking moves at a difficult ground to visit in Portman Road with ease, which will be a pleasing aspect of yesterday’s draw.

The U’s seem like real promotion contenders once again

With Ipswich swiftly becoming the team that everyone suspected they would at the start of the campaign, Oxford’s ability to compete and control the game at times just shows that they should be ambitious this season.

The U’s have blown teams away in recent weeks, but this was a completely different game where they can take plenty of positives from.

There is still a long way to go this season, but the signs are certainly promising from an Oxford perspective.