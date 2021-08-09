3 things we learnt about Nottingham Forest following their 2-1 defeat to Coventry City

Nottingham Forest began their 2021/22 Championship campaign with a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Coventry City at the CBS Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds went into their opening day clash on the back of a disrupted pre-season schedule, with a small number of positive COVID cases causing their final two pre-season friendlies to be cancelled.

Nevertheless, a vociferous crowd of 20,843 greeted them on Sunday afternoon, with a boisterous away following of over 3,800 attempting to blow those cobwebs away.

After a cagey start to the affair, it was Forest who had lift-off on 36 minutes. Brennan Johnson received the ball on halfway before embarking on an electric run forward, pulling the ball across goal for Lyle Taylor to fire into an empty net.

But Coventry were to improve in the second half, and they found a leveller on 81 minutes when Viktor Gyokeres converted Callum O’Hare’s cross.

In the 96th minute of the encounter, there was to be further heartbreak for Forest. Chris Hughton’s men were unable to defend Gustavo Hamer’s free-kick, eventually culminating in Kyle McFadzean poking in and beating Brice Samba from close-range, sparking pandemonium amongst home supporters.

Forest were left shell-shocked at the Sky Blues’ late winner, and upon reflection, we take a look at three things we learnt about Hughton’s side at the weekend…

Old habits die hard

Forest were amongst the lowest scorers in the Championship last season. Only their arch rivals, Derby County, scored fewer than their 37 goals in 46 games, having only narrowly avoided the drop down to League One.

The Reds won 12 times under Chris Hughton last season, winning by more than one goal on only five separate occasions.

Forest did have chance to double their lead right before half-time, with Johnson being kept out well by Simon Moore from six yards, which may have changed the direction of the game.

Instead, Forest seemingly tried to contain Coventry and hold onto their lead without really going for the kill in the second half.

Post-match, Chris Hughton insisted that their lack of fitness was a reason behind this, with physical fatigue affecting their willingness to break forward and attack, and mental fatigue affecting their decision-making across the pitch.

But this is an old habit and mentality we have seen from the Reds before, and it could prove to be detrimental to their plans this season if they continue to live life on the edge.

Johnson provides inspiration

If you were to ask Forest fans which player they are most looking forward to watching this season, the general consensus would give you the answer ‘Brennan Johnson’.

The Wales international dazzled away from the City Ground last season, scoring 13 goals in all competitions for Lincoln City and playing an influential role in their play-off push in League One.

Big things are expected from the 20-year-old, who has been subject of interest from the likes of Brentford and Leeds United this summer, and on Sunday, he showed exactly why.

Receiving the ball on halfway, Johnson displayed an excellent burst of pace to get away from Ben Sheaf, drive forward and break into the area, before rolling a perfectly-weighted ball across goal for Taylor to tap in at the far post.

That goal showed Johnson’s ability and potential to create something from nothing. He turned a simple pass into midfield into a goal, all because of his willingness to push forward and ignite a chance for his side.

Having been lacking that spark so badly last season, this young star could be the answer to their prayers going forward.

When it rains, it pours

A calf injury to Joe Worrall looks set to sideline the defender for a couple of weeks, adding to Forest’s defensive woes at present.

Worrall’s injury meant that Loic Mbe Soh was given an opening day start, with the young Frenchman finding regular game time hard to come by following his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain last season.

For the 44 minutes he was on the pitch, Mbe Soh was impressive. The 20-year-old won his physical battles against Gyokeres and Martyn Waghorn, and looked calm and composed when playing the ball out from the back, which is a key aspect of Hughton’s brand of football.

It was his progressive pass forward which found Johnson and led to Forest’s goal, but on the stroke of half-time, a groin problem ended his afternoon prematurely.

Hughton hopes that Mbe Soh’s injury isn’t serious for more than one reason, because not only did he show real glimpses of his potential, but his absence now leaves Forest short of options at the back. Scott McKenna, Tobias Figueiredo and youngster Baba Fernandes are their only candidates for the two roles at present, heading into next week’s clash with AFC Bournemouth.