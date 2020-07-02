3 things we learnt about Nottingham Forest after their 1-0 win against Bristol City

Nottingham Forest made it two wins in the space of four days on Wednesday evening, with a 1-0 victory over Bristol City at the City Ground.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side picked up their first win since the season’s restart at the weekend, defeating Huddersfield Town by three goals to one to inflict more peril on the Terriers’ relegation chances.

On Wednesday evening, the task was simple. Pick up another three points, and help diminish a promotion rival’s chances of making the top-six in Lee Johnson’s Bristol City.

After a drab first-half on Trentside, a piece of magic from Tiago Silva fired Forest into a 1-0 lead, with the Portuguese playmaker lifting a free-kick over the wall and past a helpless Daniel Bentley on 63 minutes.

15 minutes later, Forest had an extra-man advantage for the second successive game, when Ashley Williams let his frustrations let him get the better of him as he lashed out at Yuri Ribeiro, before being shown a straight red card.

That was to be that, as Forest held onto a vital 1-0 win, moving them back up to fourth in the Championship table ahead of some crunch fixtures against Derby, Fulham, Preston and Swansea.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about Forest after their 1-0 win over Bristol City.

Silva’s magic the difference

Silva has been a divisive figure since arriving from Feirense in the summer, with his performances often splittling the opinions of Forest fans right down the middle.

A silky, creative playmaker who isn’t afraid of a tackle or two, Silva’s final pass lets him down perhaps far too often, and many have pointed at his lack of end product over the course of the season.

Silva will probably admit that his performances haven’t been quite up to scratch since the season’s restart, but every good player has rough patches, and he seems to have shaken that off now.

When it mattered, the Portuguese playmaker stepped up and lifted an exquisite free-kick over the wall, which flew into the top corner, leaving Daniel Bentley with no chance of saving.

He is undeniable quality and perhaps doesn’t show it enough at times, but he can win games with his brilliance on the ball and that was the case on Wednesday.

They have different sides to their game

Forest pride themselves on being a well-drilled, organised, free-flowing team under Lamouchi, who love to transition from defence to attack really smoothly and really efficiently.

It was certainly a battle for the Reds on Wednesday night, though, as they encountered a Bristol City side desperate to put their play-off push back on track, and were left hurting after two frustrating defeats.

Forest players knew they had been in a battle after the game. Brice Samba took to Twitter issuing a battle cry of “WE WON THE WAR”, after Ryan Yates and Matty Cash were left with cuts, black eyes and bruises following aerial collisions.

It’s not nice aesthetically pleasing, of course, but the fact that Forest can overcome these challenges, remain focused, play their game and grind out a win should give fans confidence heading into a crucial stage of the season.

Their last two opponents have both had a man sent off following fiery encounters, but their mentality has remained calm and professional, whilst others have struggled to compose themselves.

They are a united group, and it is clear to see.

Nuno da Costa knocking on the door

Joe Lolley limped off injured at half-time, paving the way for Nuno da Costa to come on and feature for 45 minutes – the most amount of game time he has received since joining the Reds.

The 29-year-old played slightly wider than he is perhaps used to, but he didn’t look out of place and didn’t shy away from the battle, and made a real impression from the bench.

He had some really bright touches and looked sharp on the ball, and Forest fans will be hoping to see more of that if another lengthy cameo comes his way.

Lewis Grabban is Forest’s main man up top, and rightly so after scoring so many goals, but any successful side needs competition, and it’s clear that da Costa is breathing down his neck, patiently waiting for his chance.