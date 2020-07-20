3 things we learnt about Nottingham Forest after their 1-0 defeat to Barnsley

Nottingham Forest’s poor run of form continued heading towards the end of this year’s campaign, as they were beaten 1-0 by relegation-threatened Barnsley on Sunday evening.

Patrick Schmidt struck deep into stoppage time to see the Tykes take the three points on the day, as Barnsley kept their faint survival chances alive.

The Reds are now sat fifth in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can build some momentum ahead of the play-offs later this year.

Do you know the colour of these EFL clubs’ home shirts? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE COLOUR OF BRENTFORD'S HOME SHIRT? Black White Red Red & White stripes

Sabri Lamouchi’s side are now winless in their last five matches, which certainly makes for concerning reading for the club’s supporters.

They take on Stoke City in their final game of the season, where they’ll be desperate to pick up a much-needed three points to mathematically confirm their spot in the top-six.

We take a look at THREE things we learnt about Nottingham Forest, after their defeat to Barnsley at Oakwell on Sunday.

The performance simply wasn’t good enough.

Many would have predicted that Forest would dominate this one, as they looked to cement their place inside the top-six in the Championship.

But it was Barnsley that showed much-needed fight on the pitch to take the three points. Forest weren’t anywhere near good enough on the day, and simply must improve if they’re to stand a chance of winning a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League.

Joao Carvalho’s future is surely away from Forest.

Carvalho has previously shown his quality for the Reds, but yet again, he wasn’t included in the matchday squad for Forest against Barnsley.

The game was crying out for a player of his creative ability, but given that he wasn’t included in the squad, you would imagine that his future is surely away from the City Ground heading into the summer transfer window.

You can understand the club’s supporters’ frustrations over his continued exclusion from the side.

Injuries are a concern.

Matty Cash was absent from the matchday squad against Barnsley through injury, and it remains to be seen if he’ll be deemed fit enough to feature in the play-offs.

But with Samba missing out as a precaution due to a knee injury, it’s another concern for Forest heading into a season-defining period of the season.

They’ll need their key players available, and they’ll be keen to have Samba and Cash available for selection at the earliest of opportunities.