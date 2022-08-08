3 things we learnt about Norwich City after 1-1 draw vs Wigan Athletic

Norwich City’s disappointing start to the season continued as they drew 1-1 at home to Wigan Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

The Canaries were much the better team for the first 20 minutes or so but they failed to capitalise on their dominance and fell behind as a Ben Gibson error resulted in James McClean putting the visitors ahead.

Whilst Max Aarons equalised, and the hosts felt a few key decisions went against them, they had to settle for a point as they wait for a first Championship win.

And, here we look at THREE things we learnt about Dean Smith’s side from the game…

Marcelino Nunez can become a key player

We’ll start with the major positive – the new signing played well!

There was a lot of excitement when the Yellows brought in Marcelino Nunez and you can understand why, as he has won caps for Chile and has good pedigree.

Pleasingly, he showed that against the Latics. Nunez was intelligent in the positions he took and he is clearly technically superb, whilst he takes risks as he tries to find key passes in the final third.

So, it was a positive start and fans will be excited to see how the new recruit plays over the coming months.

They aren’t playing to Teemu Pukki’s strengths

However, one negative was the performance of Pukki, who has been Norwich’s talisman over the years.

It would be unfair to pin all the blame for his poor display on the player as he lacked service and appeared isolated at times.

The Finnish international has proven himself at this level over the years, so there won’t be too many questioning Pukki, but Smith may need to tweak his approach to get the forward firing again.

It was an improvement on Cardiff

Whilst it was a hugely frustrating afternoon, the reality is that Norwich did enough to win.

They created plenty of chances early on and will feel they should’ve had a penalty to get the three points as well. So, whilst one points from two games is poor, there were at least signs of improvement from the poor display in Wales last week.

With the likes of Grant Hanley and Isaac Hayden to add to the team, along with the new signings settling, Norwich should continue to get better.