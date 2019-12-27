3 things we learnt about Middlesbrough from their 1-0 win over Huddersfield

Middlesbrough continued their impressive recent run on Boxing Day, with a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town at the Riverside Stadium.

In what was always going to be a crucial game between two sides looking over their shoulder at the relegation zone, it was Djed Spence’s 37th minute effort that would ultimately be enough to secure all three points for Jonathan Woodgate’s side.

That win means Middlesbrough have now won three of their last five games, a run that has moved Jonathan Woodgate’s side six points clear of the relegation zone, something which will surely give the ‘Boro boss plenty of confidence heading into the second half of the campaign.

Here, we take a look at three things we learned about Middlesbrough from that win over the Terriers.

They are picking up points when they need to

Not only was this a big game for Middlesbrough, it was also a big game for Huddersfield.

With both sides hovering just above the relegation, a win was always going to be crucial not just in terms of putting points between the victor and the bottom three, but also positions, so the fact being able to grind three points out here will have been crucial for ‘Boro’s confidence in every sense.

Indeed, with ‘Boro’s last four wins coming against other sides in the bottom third of the table in the shape of Barnsley, Charlton, Stoke and now Huddersfield, they should be confident that they are capable of picking up enough points against those around them to keep their heads above water at the very least this season.

Home is where the heart is

For all their troubles so far this season, it is worth noting that ‘Boro have actually been rather reliable on their own turf this season.

That win over the Terriers was Middlesbrough’s fourth straight win at the Riverside, with the 12 points they have picked up in those particular wins amounting to almost half of their 27 league points so far this season.

Indeed, ‘Boro are actually ninth in the table when only taking into account points picked up at home, and have only tasted defeat three times in the league on their own ground this season, once again reinforcing the importance to their fight for survival their home form could have when the final standings are decided come May.

A breakthrough moment for another ‘Boro youngster

Having stepped up from his role as the club’s academy manager to take charge of first-team affairs this summer, Woodgate certainly hasn’t been concerned about turning to the club’s younger players this season, and he was certainly repaid for that against Huddersfield.

In what was just his sixth senior appearance, 19-year-old Djed Spence would step up in the perfect fashion for Middlesbrough, netting his first senior goal to secure a crucial three points for ‘Boro in that battle for Championship survival.

Having taken that opportunity so well, Woodgate will surely be willing to give Spence more opportunities going forward, and with the confidence he now ought to be brimming with, it will be little surprise to see the teenager again sooner rather than later.