3 things we learnt about Middlesbrough during yesterday’s 2-0 defeat vs Millwall

Middlesbrough’s poor start to the season continued yesterday as they were beaten 2-0 by Millwall at The Den.

Chris Wilder was dismissed by Steve Gibson earlier this month, with Leo Percovich taking charge on a temporary basis.

The Uruguayan enjoyed a fine first game in charge, guiding the side to victory against Birmingham City, but they couldn’t build on that in the capital, as a double from Zian Flemming condemned the Teesside outfit to defeat.

It was a disappointing setback for Boro who are 21st in the table and here we look at THREE things we learnt from the Millwall game…

They need to end this uncertainty with the manager

In truth, Boro didn’t convince against Blues in the week, although they were certainly worse against the Lions.

You can’t put any blame on Percovich for this, as he has stepped up when the club needed him and has brought a passion to the job. However, it’s clear that they need to sort the managerial situation.

The games are coming thick and fast this month, so the new boss needs to get to work quickly with the squad to offer some stability.

The players are low on confidence

Whoever does take charge will need to lift this group immediately.

The performance against Millwall showed that they are really lacking confidence, which is perhaps understandable. Nevertheless, there is some real talent in the squad but far too many individuals are falling below the high standards they have set in the past.

Which club do these 20 ex-Boro youth players play for now?

1 of 20 Adam Reach Wigan West Brom Luton Stoke

The attack is a concern

Whilst they have conceded soft goals this season, Boro’s major problems is scoring goals, with a return of 14 in 13 games not acceptable for this side.

That was the fourth game they’ve failed to find the net and whether it’s changing personnel or tweaking the formation, whoever does come in needs to do something to get this side scoring.

On paper, they have the quality, so it’s about finding the right formula.