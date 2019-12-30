3 things we learnt about Middlesbrough during their 2-0 win over West Brom

It was an afternoon to remember for Middlesbrough.

The Teessiders recorded their first away victory of the season as they came away with a 2-0 victory over West Brom at the Hawthorns.

After taking the lead through Daniel Ayala in the first half, Jonathan Woodgate’s side dug in to see out the win, before a late stunner capped the afternoon in style.

Ashley Fletcher struck a stunning volley from all of 50 yards to condemn the promotion hopefuls to a surprise defeat.

Here’s what we learned about Middlesbrough during their victory over West Brom.

Daniel Ayala must be given a new contract

The defender once again showed why he’s such a key player for Middlesbrough.

As well as scoring a goal, Ayala was a rock at the heart of the defence and was key to retaining their lead against the promotion-chasing Baggies.

The prospect of losing the defender is a scary thought and so it’s crucial that the club move heaven and earth to retain his services.

A striker high on confidence

Britt Assombalonga may be struggling with injury, but it’s safe to say that Ashley Fletcher has flourished with the weight of responsibility.

As well as effectively leading the line for Middlesbrough, Fletcher has found the back of the net on a more regular basis – including a stunning effort from all of 50 yards against West Brom.

Here’s hoping that the striker can retain that form in the coming weeks.

Jonathan Woodgate has found a winning formula

It’s take a few weeks, but Jonathan Woodgate finally looks like he’s found his best team.

While various players have had opportunities, the introduction of Djed Spence, Hayden Coulson and Adam Clayton has seen things click into place in recent weeks.

Of course the return of Darren Randolph and Britt Assombalonga could alter Woodgate’s thinking, but surely he’ll have to seriously consider breaking up such an effective system.