3 things we learnt about Middlesbrough after their 3-1 victory vs QPR

Middlesbrough inflicted further pressure on Sheffield United in second place yesterday afternoon as the race for automatic promotion from the Championship heats up.

The Blades suffered a 3-2 defeat during the early kick-off against Millwall before Boro ran out as 3-1 winners against a struggling QPR side.

Chuba Akpom netted a brace to send the Teessiders on their way but Ilias Chair set up a nervy end when halving the deficit with two minutes of normal time to play.

Riley McGree then sealed the points for Boro in stoppage time, with Boro now winning their last five Championship matches.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about Michael Carrick’s side after yet another impressive display and result…

Chuba Akpom continues to thrive

Chuba Akpom strengthened his chances of winning the Championship’s golden boot yesterday afternoon after his second-half brace.

The impressive forward, who has now netted 19 times in this second-tier campaign, is now five goals clear of Viktor Gyokeres in second spot.

Not only did Akpom chip in with two important goals yesterday, but he also worked intelligently and relentlessly out of possession, whilst he held the ball up and linked the play very well too.

Dan Barlaser delivers an encouraging display

It certainly looked like an impressive bit of business when Boro managed to secure the services of Dan Barlaser late on in the January transfer window and yesterday, the talented midfielder was handed his first league start.

In what was a strong display from the 26-year-old in the middle of the park, he was brave and productive in possession whilst he broke up play too.

There are good levels of competition all across the park at the Riverside at the moment and Barlaser put in a performance than justified his inclusion in the starting XI and he could grow vitally important as Boro chase down automatic promotion.

Defensive dominance

The Boro defence will be disappointed not to have kept a clean sheet but clever thinking from Ilias Chair ruled out a perfect display.

Darragh Lenihan and Paddy McNair were very dominant and restricted the QPR frontline from minute one, whilst Ryan Giles and Tommy Smith were equally as impressive.

The back four were also composed in possession and that aided the likes of Hayden Hackney and Barlaser to receive possession and build through the thirds.

The Middlesbrough backline will be growing in confidence after some fine recent displays, and like the midfield, competition levels are extremely high.