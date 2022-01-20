3 things we learnt about Luton Town following their 2-0 victory at Reading

Luton Town secured their first away victory at Reading since 1999 last night, with the Hatters running out as 2-0 winners at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

A Tom Holmes own goal gave the Hatters the lead in the 33rd minute, following a teasing cross into the danger area from Amari’i Bell.

Allan Campbell doubled the lead in the 58th minute when he managed to tap in from close range from Elijah Adebayo’s cutback.

Luton now sit seven points behind the much-desired play-off positions, possessing two games in hand on fifth and sixth.

Here, we take a look at what we learnt about Luton from last night’s victory in Berkshire…

Elijah Adebayo is a real menace

Elijah Adebayo is rapidly emerging as one of the most threatening strikers in the Championship, and although he did not find himself on the score sheet last night, his performance was of a very high level once again.

His sheer physicality and control allowed him to win the vast majority of battles against the Reading defence, whilst he showed great movement and subsequent end-product to tee up Campbell for Luton’s second.

The 24-year-old has performed very well next to Cameron Jerome at the start of the new year, with the pair chasing chaos in Luton’s final third.

Peter Kioso could provide fierce competition

A tight hamstring forced James Bree to miss his first minutes of the season, with the wing-back playing 90 minutes in every Championship game thus far.

With Bree unavailable, the Hatters recalled Peter Kioso from his loan spell at MK Dons, throwing the 22-year-old straight into the action.

Kioso’s performance will have made things difficult for Nathan Jones when James Bree returns, with the young-back showing attacking drive, defensive stability and an understanding of the way that Luton operate.

Play-offs could be a genuine ambition

It may sound cliche, but Jones will be thinking no further than the next game, but ultimately, Luton are making impressive strides towards the top-six positions.

Luton travel to Sheffield United at the weekend, and whilst the Blades are also considering themselves play-off contenders, they come into the contest on the back off two disappointing displays.

The Bedfordshire club might not have the financial resources that other clubs in the division have, however, they have the togetherness and the fight that puts them in good stead to carry on competing in the top half of the Championship, and perhaps beyond.