3 things we learnt about Luton Town during last night’s win v Hull City

Luton Town made it three games unbeaten this season as they beat troubled Hull City 2-0 on Friday night.

It was Luton’s fourth win in the Championship season with three of those coming away from home, taking them up the fifth in the table.

It could have been a difficult game for Nathan Jones’ side with Hull being thrown into turmoil with the sacking of Shota Arveladze eight hours before kick-off and Andy Dawson being named interim head coach.

However, it turned out to be a straight forward win for the Hatters with Luton getting off to a flyer thanks to an Alfie Jones own goal in the fifth minute.

Regan Slater did hit the bar for the hosts shortly after but Henri Lansbury took the game out of reach thanks to a sweetly struck shot from distance just before half-time.

The win is huge for Luton who looked like they could fall into a patch of inconsistency, something Jones will be keen to eradicate from his side with a busy period of games ahead.

With that in mind, we take a look a three key things we learnt from Luton’s win over the Tigers.

Clean sheets will be key for them this season

Luton were excellent defensively and they showed what it takes to keep a clean sheet. Time and time again they made the middle compact and difficult to play through, forcing Hull into wide areas putting crosses into the box.

Everything that came into the Hatter box was dealt with with ease and that’s something that will please Jones and the Luton players.

If they continue to play like this, teams will find it hard to create chances against them and naturally, Luton will become hard to beat.

Luton are up and running

First time they’ve won back-to-back games this season and were clinical.

That’s an important factor when your team is going away from home, yet they dominated the game both in terms of chances created and keeping Hull at arms length.

Jones will be pleased with that result as that was more like the Luton we saw last season. Energetic, gritty, organised and clinical.

Adebayo is desperate for a goal

Adebayo was full of endeavour in this win but he’s desperate for a goal to get his season going. He has been wasteful at times this season and was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet after hitting the woodwork.

But he looks a frustrated figure and the longer his drought continues, the more likely it is he will lose his place in this side as players come back to full fitness.