3 things we learnt about Luton Town during last night’s 3-3 draw v Huddersfield Town

Luton Town’s struggle to kill games off at home this season was once again present as the Hatters played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Huddersfield Town at Kenilworth Road last night.

For the Terriers, yesterday’s point was their first on the road all season and was their first in the Mark Fotheringham era.

It ultimately proved to be three set-pieces that confined Luton to a draw, on an evening when they could have returned to the play-off positions.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about the Hatters last night…

Set-pieces prevent a comfortable night for Luton

Playing some good football and creating lots of chances throughout the 90 minutes, it was certainly a strong attacking showing from the Hatters.

However, it was an inability to defend set-pieces that cost the Hatters against a team that have enjoyed recent fixtures with Luton.

Thomas’ delivery early in the first half was nodded into his own net by Carlton Morris before a penalty was won later in the half after Dan Potts was adjudged to have handled the ball following another corner.

A second-half equaliser came about midway through the second half when Thomas’ corner bounced off Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu.

Elijah Adebayo is back

Elijah Adebayo enjoyed an incredible full debut Championship campaign last time out, however, during the early exchanges of this season, he had been unable to reach those heights.

Last night, he was back to his very best, producing an excellent turn before firing away an equaliser, before showing tremendous strength and composure to add a second.

It was not only a performance where he thrived in front of goal, he was strong and influential throughout the 90 minutes.

Home form is struggling

Kenilworth Road has often been a fortress over the years for the Hatters, with the close and compact nature of the Stadium making it a difficult place for opposition.

However, they have managed just seven points from seven games on home soil thus far, with it being their away record that is carrying them as things stand.

Luton’s incredible record of not losing on home soil under the floodlights (in front of fans) has continued though, with their last defeat under the Kenilworth Road lights (with fans in attendance) being over four and a half years ago.