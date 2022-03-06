3 things we learnt about Luton Town after their 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough

Luton Town were unable to retain their spot in the Championship play-offs this weekend, with Middlesbrough beating the Hatters 2-1 yesterday.

Harry Cornick’s 96th minute tap in to halve the deficit was not enough after Paddy McNair and Duncan Watmore both netted for the hosts.

Despite their defeat, Luton remain a point outside of the play-offs and have now ticked off one of, if not their hardest match on paper in what remains this season.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about Luton after their 2-1 defeat yesterday afternoon…

Not at their best but still competed

Luton were far from their best against Boro but at no stage of the game were they dominated by the side who won their eighth successive home league game yesterday.

The Hatters still managed to create some good chances, with Cameron Jerome coming close and Elijah Adebayo having two opportunities to level the scoring at 1-1.

When not at their best, Luton do have a habit of still restricting the opposition to little, something that was definitely seen yesterday afternoon.

A difficult afternoon for Alex Palmer

Alex Palmer has been thrown into a difficult situation, and whilst he found things difficult yesterday afternoon, it will be interesting to see how he gets on with a little bit more preparation.

Palmer signed for the Hatters on Friday on an emergency loan deal, following injuries to Luton’s current goalkeeping options, James Shea and Jed Steer.

The 25-year-old was beaten at his near post for Middlesbrough’s second, whilst his kicking was a little on the inconsistent side, however, it was far from a disastrous performance and he showed glimpses of the quality shot-stopper he is.

Luton could see more injuries

Kal Naismith, Allan Campbell and Gabe Osho were all taken off early yesterday afternoon, with all three suffering something of an injury it seemed.

With Luke Berry and Jordan Clark getting back to full fitness, it appeared that Nathan Jones was near to seeing a fully fit squad once again.

However, the three will now be assessed ahead of an equally important trip to Coventry City on Tuesday evening.

Approaching the final quarter of the campaign, Jones will be hoping for excellent competition in places, something that could be difficult to achieve if all three players are expected to miss a significant part in what remains.