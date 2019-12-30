3 things we learnt about Leeds United in their 5-4 win over Birmingham City

Leeds United ended the decade in the most dramatic manner possible with a last-gasp 5-4 win against Birmingham City to move top of the table.

Leeds headed into this game looking to put to rest a three-game winless run having had some very disappointing results over the festive period.

The Whites were likely confident of securing the much-needed win over Birmingham after seeing them off 1-0 at Elland Road and got off to a flyer with two goals in the opening 21 minutes setting the visitors up for a routine win.

However, what followed was far from routine as another seven goals flew in between the sides, leaving Leeds on the right end of a 5-4 scoreline after a 95th-minute winner.

In a topsy-turvy match, Leeds never fell behind but they did surrender a lead three times, including what seemed like the deciding equaliser in added time.

Here, we’ve outlined the three things we learnt about Leeds in what was an incredible spectacle…

Full-backs playing high is a risky game

While Marcelo Bielsa’s system allows the full-backs to push forward and help out in attack, it appeared to cause as many problems for Leeds as it posed for Birmingham.

On the attack, Leeds typically allow both Ezgjan Alioski and Luke Ayling (or whoever plays there) to move forward while Kalvin Phillips drops deep to make a back three and this created a number of significant opportunities for the Whites, as the second, third, fourth, and fifth goals outlined.

However, the flip side to this is that Leeds often got caught out by the pace at which Birmingham then countered them. Birmingham’s first and last goal on the day were a direct result of Alioski and Ayling being caught far too high up the pitch, leaving huge gaps for the Blues’ wingers to exploit.

It’s something that is unlikely to change under Bielsa, but this result should certainly be food for thought heading into more tough fixtures against sides who will see this as a clear weakness.

Crosses are a major concern

Five goals is all well and good away from home and typically would see you thrash your opponent but Leeds once again showed their frailties against deliveries from out wide.

All four of Birmingham’s goals came from wide positions and Leeds consistently failed to deal with balls into the box–something that has been a recurring theme under Bielsa this season and last.

It is very easy to point the finger at goalkeeper Kiko Casilla who did not cover himself in glory for two of the goals, but the blame can very easily be shifted to the defence in front of him who provided little cover and did not track runners into the box each time the hosts went forward.

At 2-0 up, the side boasting the best defensive record in the league should have been able to see the game out, while allowing set pieces to cause such a problem does not look good for the second half of the season as the pressure mounts to stay in the top two.

Despite defensive lapses, attacking play was stunning

It is obvious that the defence cannot allow this to keep happening, but to score five very well worked goals away from home is a sign of how free-flowing and strong Leeds’ attacking play is at the moment under Bielsa.

The first goal was the prime example of Leeds’ recent pragmatic approach to away games as they sprung a stunning counter-attack with Jack Harrison once again at the heart of it.

He then added to his assist with a goal, before Ayling scored the goal of the game with a stunning striker from outside the box.

Stuart Dallas then added the fourth by finding the top corner after Ayling’s very well-picked out pass. Ayling then added his second assist of the game by driving to the by-line before forcing an own goal from Wes Harding right at the death.

Each goal showed the dynamic style in which Leeds look to build attacks, flooding men into the box with overlapping full-backs and attacking midfielders, but also scything moves from defence to attack in an instant.

When games become as frantic as that, Leeds’ quality has often been a decider on the day, which is a great asset to have heading into the New Year.