3 things we learnt about Leeds United during their weekend defeat to Fulham

It was another disappointing trip to London for Leeds United over the weekend, with the Whites suffering a 2-1 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Leeds had pieced together an 11-game unbeaten run ahead of their trip to Fulham, which had allowed them to open up a significant gap to third place in the Championship.

However, that gap was cut back down to eight points at the weekend, with Leeds beaten by goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Josh Onomah.

The award of the penalty for Mitrovic’s goal was dubious, and despite Patrick Bamford pulling Leeds level in the second-half, it was Onomah’s powerful effort that secured the points and dealt Marcelo Bielsa’s side a first defeat since October.

Here, we take a look at what we learnt about Leeds at Craven Cottage…

London form needs addressing

Leeds have suffered four defeats in the Championship this season, with three of them coming on trips to the capital.

Charlton and Millwall beat the Whites earlier in the season, with Fulham adding to Leeds’ woe in London. Their record now stands at two wins in 23 trips to London, with their last success coming in December 2017.

Bielsa will take his side to London again in 2020, with Brentford and Queens Park Rangers ready to test Leeds’ nerve.

If this record continues, more crucial points will be dropped in the capital.

It is impossible to put your finger on what it is when Leeds head to London, but it needs sorting out.

Bamford-Nketiah axis needs work

Bielsa turned to Eddie Nketiah at half-time at Fulham, bringing him on for Helder Costa and looking to give Leeds a spark in the final third after losing Pablo Hernandez to injury earlier on.

Nketiah’s parried shot led to Bamford’s goal, but if they are to work as a partnership, it will need fine-tuning as the season goes on.

Bielsa was fairly critical of the partnership in the post-match press conference, indicating it could’ve worked better, with Leeds losing their ‘link’ between defence and attack as a result of his change.

It might work in a 3-5-2, but can Bielsa really afford the pair time on the field together to do that?

There’s no need to panic

Recent results against Cardiff City (3-3) and Fulham have left Leeds just eight points clear of third, with a three-point gap opening up between them and West Brom.

Honestly, it should be more, but Leeds have been without luck in their last two fixtures, which has given their rivals a sniff.

However, now isn’t the time to panic, with Leeds’ position very healthy heading into the second-half of the season.

Fulham’s star-studded side will win more than they lose, and when you’ve got penalty decisions like Saturday going against you, it will always be tough to take something from Craven Cottage.

Nevertheless, Leeds probably deserved something on the balance of play and performed well even without Hernandez for 89 minutes.

It isn’t time to panic, it is time for the Whites to dust themselves down and gear up for a huge 2020.