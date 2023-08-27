Highlights Ipswich Town's saw their perfect start to the season ended in a 4-3 defeat to Leeds United on Saturday.

A Joe Rodon own goal and strikes from Nathan Broadhead and Conor Chaplin were not enough for the hosts to take anything from the game at Portman Road.

Even so, there were still positives for the Tractor Boys to take from a defeat to a team playing two divisions above them last season.

Ipswich Town saw their 100% start to the season come to an end on Saturday afternoon, as they were beaten 4-3 by Leeds United at Portman Road.

Things initially started well for the Tractor Boys in that game, when Joe Rodon turned a Kayden Jackson cross into his own net just seven minutes in to give the hosts the lead.

However, the visitors would turn things around quickly, with goals from Geoginio Rutter, Wilfried Gnonto and Joel Piroe putting them 3-1 with just 20 minutes on the clock.

Kieran McKenna's side pulled one back on the stroke of half time, when Kayden Jackson capitalised on a loose pass from Cody Drameh to tee up Nathan Broadhead, who fired home to make it 3-2.

Leeds though, would restore their two-goal advantage with 15 minutes of the game remaining, when Luis Sinisterra curled an effort home, meaning Conor Chaplin's strike in the seventh minute of second half stoppage time was no more than a consolation for Ipswich.

Following that result, the Tractor Boys are now sixth in the early Championship, having still taken nine points from their opening four Championship games.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at three things we learned about Ipswich from their defeat to Leeds on Saturday, right here.

Still strong starters

While it may not have worked out for them come full time this weekend, Ipswich continued their run of starting strongly in games this season.

Joe Rodon's own goal that put the Tractor Boys ahead with just seven minutes on the clock, continued the Tractor Boys' run of scoring first in all five games they have played in all competitions so far this season.

Taking control of games in such a way is certainly a useful habit to have, and given not every team will be able to find a way back in the way that Leeds did on Saturday, if they continue this trend, they will be in a strong position to remain in the upper reaches of the table throughout the season.

They won't throw in the towel

One attribute his side showed on Saturday that will no doubt have pleased McKenna, is their will to never give up.

Despite facing a significant two-goal deficit, the Tractor Boys would keep going right until the end of both halves to find a goal in stoppage time, that could have potentially given them a route back into the game, even if it did not work out on this occasion.

If they continue to show that sort of spirit throughout the rest of the campaign, that too will stand them in good stead between now and the end of the season.

They are making good progress

It should be remembered that these two teams were two divisions apart last season, with Leeds competing in the Premier League, and Ipswich winning promotion from League One.

Indeed, it could also be argued that this was a bad time to play Leeds, with two key players returning for Daniel Farke's side after spells out in the wake of speculation around their futures, in the form of Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra, both of whom would get on the scoresheet for the visitors.

As a result, the fact that Ipswich were able to run them so close in this game, and indeed cause Leeds a fair amount of trouble over the 90 minutes, shows how good and promising a side they have become under McKenna, in what is a relatively short space of time.