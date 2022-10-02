3 things we learnt about Ipswich Town after their 3-2 victory over Portsmouth

Ipswich Town returned to winning ways yesterday afternoon, with the Tractor Boys running out as 3-2 winners in an entertaining clash against Portsmouth.

In what proved to be Portsmouth’s first defeat of the campaign, Marcus Harness opened the scoring against his former club in the 25th minute, with Colby Bishop levelling from the spot seven minutes later.

Freddie Ladapo restored Ipswich’s lead in the 74th minute but Bishop levelled from the spot again five minutes later.

The winner came courtesy of the returning Wes Burns just a minute after Bishop’s second equaliser.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about Ipswich after yesterday’s victory…

Squad depth plays a big part

Possessing a squad full of higher level quality, yesterday Ipswich saw the full rewards of having exactly that.

Freddie Ladapo came on and scored after just two minutes, going on to enjoy an excellent 15-minute cameo, whilst Kyle Edwards also caused havoc in the closing exchanges.

Being able to bring on the talent they can during the latter stages of games, it will be no surprise to see more late winners if Ipswich are in close and competitive matches.

Wes Burns in from the off and back shining

After being involved in Rob Page’s Wales camp over the international break, Wes Burns was included in the starting line up against Pompey and impressed.

Not only did he score the winning goal, he provided energy, creativity and relentlessness throughout the 90 minutes against tough opposition.

Burns will be eager to retain his spot with the Wales national team as the World Cup progresses, and the only way he can achieve that now is by consistently impressive at club level.

Bouncebackability on display for all to see

Ultimately, this was the biggest test they could have faced after losing their first game of the season at Plymouth Argyle last weekend.

However, a combination of being brave, defensive resilience, and quality throughout the squad ensured that they could bounce back.

Portsmouth are an excellent side who have all the moving parts to continue their challenge for automatic promotion, however, they came up against a better side at Portman Road yesterday.