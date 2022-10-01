3 things we learnt about Hull City during last night’s 2-0 loss v Luton Town

The Sky Bet Championship action returned last night with Hull City welcoming Luton Town to Humberside.

Hull went into the game with Andy Dawson thrust into interim charge a matter of hours before kick-off after Shota Arveladze’s sacking.

Dawson and his team could not get back to winning ways on the back of that, though, with Luton running out 2-0 winners.

Here, we look at what we learned about the Tigers during the game…

Sloppy mistakes still creeping in

Hull were loose on the ball, particularly in the first half, and could have conceded more.

The ball was regularly given away in midfield and presented Luton opportunities to score, with their second eventually coming from Hull losing possession, though there is not much you can do when Henri Lansbury produces a strike like he did.

Being a bit tighter in possession needs to be an aim for the Tigers.

Luck firmly out

To concede the way they did in the early stages of the game just sums up where Hull are at the moment.

Alfie Jones’ own goal just six minutes into the game was rotten luck, with the ball skidding off the crossbar from a Luton corner and slamming into him, with him having next to no time to react.

The ball ricocheted into the net and set Hull on their way to another loss, when they would have obviously been looking for a solid start to build themselves into the game.

Improved efficiency in front of goal needed

Hull actually had more shots on goal than Luton last night but whilst five of the Hatters’ ten efforts were on target, none of the Tigers’ eleven attempts threatened the goal.

They also had 70% possession so it’s clear they need to be doing better in terms of using that possession effectively and getting accurate shots away.

Of course, Óscar Estupiñán he is a striker capable of getting goals for them this year but too many nights like last night will give them issues this season.