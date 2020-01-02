3 things we learnt about Hull City after their 1-0 victory against Sheffield Wednesday

Hull City made an excellent start to 2020 by defeating fellow promotion chasers Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at Hillsborough yesterday.

The Tigers made the short trip across Yorkshire knowing that a victory would move them level on points with Wednesday and may mean they edged closer to the top six.

The Owls had the better of the chances in what was a relatively quiet first half but Hull took the lead after the break.

Jarrod Bowen scored the only goal of the game in the 61st minute, arriving into the box to crash George Honeyman’s low cross into the bottom corner.

Both sides had further opportunities on goal but neither were able to find the net, meaning the Tigers finished 1-0 winners and have climbed up to eighth in the Championship–just one point outside the top six.

Grant McCann’s side travel to Rotherham in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday but before the focus switches to that game, here are three things we learnt from yesterday’s victory…

Keeping Jarrod Bowen in January will be vital to their season.

No player in the Championship has contributed to more goals than Bowen this season (16 goals and six assists) and he proved his worth once again on New Year’s Day–finding the net and securing the three points in a tight game against fellow play-off contenders.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away in January but you feel ensuring the forward stays at the KCOM Stadium during the transfer window will be integral to Hull’s success this season.

Jordy de Wijs is emerging as one of the top centre-backs in the division.

The Dutchman was extremely impressive against Wednesday, taking on strikers that can and have proved a nuisance to Championship defenders this season.

He kept the physical Atdhe Nuhiu very quiet in the first half and then managed Steven Fletcher very well after the break–something few teams have done in the 2019/20 campaign.

De Wijs is beginning to emerge as one of the top centre-backs in the division–they need to lock down his future as soon as they can.

Consistency is going to prove key.

The victory against Wednesday on New Year’s Day gave the Tigers consecutive league wins for just the second time this season.

Hull have been free-scoring this season but proved against Wednesday that they have what it takes to beat top sides in close games.

They must now find a way to become more consistent as that will likely hold the key to finishing in the top six.