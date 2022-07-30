3 things we learnt about Huddersfield Town following last night’s 1-0 defeat v Burnley

Danny Schofield’s Huddersfield Town tenure has started in defeat as the Terriers were beaten 1-0 by Burnley in the first game of the 2022/23 Championship season.

Huddersfield hosted the new-look Clarets after their relegation from the Premier League and Vincent Kompany’s side ran riot in the first half – with Ian Maatsen giving them a deserved lead to take into the break.

The hosts regained some control in the second half but never looked like equalising and have Lee Nicholls’ lefthand post to thank for the deficit staying at just one goal.

The Terriers are back in action on Friday as they travel to Birmingham City in a game that should offer them a chance to bounce back.

Before our attention shifts to that match, here are three things we learnt about Huddersfield following last night’s 1-0 defeat to Burnley…

It may take a while for them to find their feet under Danny Schofield

There was a stark contrast between the team we saw beaten yesterday and the side that surged to the play-off final in the latter part of 2021/22.

It was only 1-0 but the facts of the matter are that Burnley could easily have had more while the Terriers didn’t test goalkeeper Aro Muric.

The Clarets look likely to beat plenty of Championship teams convincingly this season but Huddersfield’s inability to impose themselves on the game bar a few moments in the second half was a concern.

It shouldn’t be a surprise given they’ve lost Carlos Corberan, Lewis O’Brien, and Harry Toffolo in the past month but judging from what we saw yesterday supporters are going to have to be patient because it could take a while for the team to find their feet under Danny Schofield.

Russell and Hogg as a midfield two doesn’t look like the answer

Granted, Huddersfield will rarely come up against a more talented midfield two than Josh Cullen and Jack Cork but yesterday was a game that Jon Russell and Jonathan Hogg will hope to forget.

Charged with playing as a pair in central midfield with Duane Holmes and Sorba Thomas pushed further forward on the flanks, Russell and Hogg struggled to make much of an impact in or out of possession.

The pair were important players as part of a midfield trio with O’Brien under Corberan last season but as a duo, they don’t look like the answer for the Terriers moving forward.

Tino Anjorin could be in for a big season

And now to the positives. Three of their summer arrivals – Tino Anjorin, David Kasumu, and Jack Rudoni – impressed from the bench as Huddersfield produced an improved showing in the second half.

The former was particularly eye-catching and delivered a cameo that suggested he could be in for a big season.

Anjorin was underwhelming while on loan from Chelsea last term but now 20, it looks as though he may be better equipped to succeed this time around.