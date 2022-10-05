3 things we learnt about Huddersfield Town during last night’s 3-3 draw with Luton Town

Huddersfield Town were involved in a thrilling encounter on Wednesday night, playing out a 3-3 draw with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Things started well for Huddersfield, when Sorba Thomas’ corner deflected in off Carlton Morris to give the visitors the lead after ten minutes.

Luton equalised just moments later through Elijah Adebayo, before the Terriers reclaimed the lead when Jordan Rhodes fired home from the penalty spot, after Dan Potts handled another Thomas corner.

Again Luton would eqalise through Adebayo, before Jordan Clark fired the Hatters in front in first half stoppage time.

However, Huddersfield would get themselves an equaliser 25 minutes into the second half, when Ben Jackson headed in yet another Thomas corner on the back post.

Despite midfielder David Kasumu then being sent off for two bookable offences in stoppage time, Huddersfield were able to see the game out to claim a point.

Even so, the Terriers remain inside the Championship relegation zone, with Mark Fotheringham yet to win either of his first two games in charge of the club.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learned about Huddersfield from that draw with Luton, right here.

Sorba Thomas’ quality of delivery is still top class

There have been questions at times this season about whether Sorba Thomas is hitting the sort of outstanding levels he did in the 2021/22 campaign, but there can be no denying his impact at Luton.

All three of Huddersfield’s goals at Kenilworth Road in some way came courtesy of one of his corners, forcing the own goal, winning the penalty, and then teeing up Jackson to head home the decisive equaliser.

With Thomas’ set piece taking having been such an asset for the Terriers last season, the fact it played such an important role will be a huge relief for the club, showing the Welshman’s deliveries are still something they will be able to take a big advantage from as they look to get out of trouble.

Did Huddersfield win lose or draw the last time they played at these 20 stadiums?

1 of 18 Ashton Gate? Win Draw Loss

Jordan Rhodes’ importance is growing

Given his previous spell at the club, it was understandable that Jordan Rhodes’ return to Huddersfield in the summer of 2021 was greeted by a great deal of excitement around the club.

However, his first season back with the Terriers did not exactly go to plan, as he managed just four goals in 28 games in all competitions, playing an at times more limited role in their run to the play-off final.

This season, however, Rhodes is once again coming to the fore with the Terriers. He has featured 13 times already in total, with his inevitably clinical penalty against Luton meaning he has not matched his four-goal tally from last season. As a result, he is now the club’s top scorer this season, with his influence for Huddersfield seemingly growing again as he closes in on a century of goals for the Terriers.

A tough night for Luke Mbete

One Huddersfield man who endured a difficult night at Kenilworth Road, was centre back Luke Mbete.

The 19-year-old Manchester City loanee found himself beaten by Adebayo for each of Luton’s first two goals, and was also unable to control the pass that allowed Jordan Clark to get through on goal and make it 3-2 to the Hatters.

This therefore, is not a match that the teenager will want to remember, but it is the sort of experience he will have to learn and come back from, which is exactly one of the reasons City will have sanctioned this move for him in the first place.