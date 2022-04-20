3 things we learnt about Fulham as the Whites clinch promotion with victory over Preston

Fulham sealed promotion to the Premier League last night via a convincing 3-0 victory over Preston North End.

A Fabio Carvalho strike, in-between an Aleksandar Mitrovic brace, completed the scoring for the Whites inside the first half.

Their focus will now shift to securing the title, with Fulham possessing a healthy nine-point advantage over Bournemouth in second place.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about the Whites after their 3-0 win over Preston last night…

Aleksandar Mitrovic continues to chase down history

Already smashing the Championship record, Mitrovic is now two goals away from breaking the Championship and Division 1 (second-tier) record.

The Serbian international has netted a mightily impressive 40 goals already in this Championship campaign in 40 outings, scoring at a rate of a goal every 88 minutes.

It is not just his ability to score goals that has ensured that he has caused chaos in Fulham colours this season, with his relentlessness and physicality also adding to that.

Only die-hard Fulham supporters will get atleast 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 Is the capacity of Craven Cottage higher or lower than 15,000? Higher Lower

Resilient defence shines again

Not only have Fulham shone when going forward this season but they have also been strong at the back.

The Cottagers have conceded a mere 37 goals in 42 outings this second-tier campaign, keeping a total of 16 clean sheets in the process.

This impressive defensive record has been carried by the ever-present duo of Tosin Adarabioyo and Tim Ream, with the pair possessing the defensive capabilities and the ball-carrying abilities to star under Silva.

Premier League team in a Championship season

It was evident from fairly early on that Fulham were going to be a level above most in the Championship, with yesterday being further proof of that.

They have been simply unplayable at times this season, and whilst Mitrovic will gain most of the plaudits, they possess a squad that is full of quality, which is why competition for places is at a high.

It will be interesting to see how they recruit for their return to the Premier League, because whilst they have a squad that is certainly good enough for the rigours of top-tier football, they will be looking to avoid any dramas, in regard to flirting with the relegation places.