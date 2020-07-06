3 things we learnt about Fulham after 1-0 win over Birmingham City

Fulham eventually emerged victorious from their game with Birmingham City at the weekend as they won 1-0 against the Blues.

The Cottagers, as they so often do, dominated the ball but it looked as though it was going to be another case of a game where they controlled possession but didn’t kill things off.

However, deep into stoppage time, substitute Josh Onomah finally broke the deadlock at the end of the game, and fans will be pleased to see they’ve stitched together two wins on the bounce at this stage of the season.

What did we learn about the Lilywhites in this one, then? We look at three things…

Onomah stakes his claim

Onomah hasn’t been seen much since the restart, making sub appearances in the matches that he has played.

He was, though, becoming a key asset in midfield before the break and before his injury and the weekend’s showing underlined why.

He was busy and eventually earned Fulham the three points when he came on, giving Scott Parker a nice selection headache for the remaining games in the league.

Flow without Mitrovic

That’s two wins from two without Aleksandar Mitrovic in the side and though he’s obviously one of the best strikers in the division, it’s clear Fulham can cope without him.

There is an idea around that, when he’s not playing, Fulham have to be more considered with their approach, rather than just relying on the Serb, and we’ve seen other players step up to ensure they’ve got over the line of late.

Reliance on late strike again

This is by no means the first time that Fulham have left it late to win a game this season and though such resilience and fight to the end will please Scott Parker, the Cottagers do need to kill games off more – and have needed to all year.

77% possession is a hugely impressive stat to come from the game but, once again, it almost counted for little bar the final few minutes.

Parker and co. need to find ways of finishing games off as, if they had done so more all season, they’d likely be in the top two.