3 things we learnt about Derby County following yesterday’s 1-0 win v Oxford United

Derby County made a winning start to life in League One as they managed to secure a 1-0 victory over Oxford United yesterday, giving them plenty of momentum going into the coming weeks.

The Rams will be keen to strengthen in multiple areas before the window closes, with another goalkeeper and a right-back or two just a couple of key requirements before the summer window closes.

However, Liam Rosenior’s side have been able to lure some top-quality players to Pride Park in recent weeks, with the likes of Korey Smith, Conor Hourihane, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, James Collins and Tom Barkhuizen all making their full debuts for the East Midlands side following what was a disrupted pre-season period.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Derby County played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 LONDON ROAD 2-1 W 2-1 L

Despite this disruption, they were good value for their win with more shots and more possession – and new boy Hourihane was the man to grab the winner with the Irishman’s expert finish from just outside the box giving Simon Eastwood little chance in the Oxford goal.

The U’s may be disappointed not to have won a point after managing to keep Rosenior’s men at bay for the first 79 minutes, with the Rams still gelling together at this point.

Focusing more on the hosts though, we take a look at three things we learnt about them following their victory.

Sibley is a game-changer

Although he recorded just one goal and no assists last season, there’s a real chance for Louie Sibley to record quite a few more goal contributions this term with this step down to the third tier.

And unsurprisingly, he gave the game a much-needed boost when he came on, proving to be a game-changer for the East Midlands side when he came on for Smith in the 60th minute.

Adding an attacking dimension to their midfield, this arguably turned the game in the Rams’ favour and was a strong candidate for the man of the match award despite only being on the pitch for one third of the game.

It will certainly be interesting to see whether he starts against Charlton Athletic next weekend – because his impact as a super sub could prove to be crucial against Ben Garner’s side.

At the same time though, the 20-year-old will feel he has earned the right to start at The Valley.

Cashin has real character

Eiran Cashin could have easily folded yesterday after being part of a side that conceded twice and lost against Alfreton Town in midweek, making an error himself during that tie.

However, he was a completely different animal yesterday, proving to be one of the Rams’ standout performers and slotting in well alongside Curtis Davies yesterday as he rekindled his partnership with the ex-Hull City man.

With the likes of James Chester and Richard Stearman available as options when both are fit, there’s real pressure on the 20-year-old to maintain his performance levels, because he could easily drop out of the starting lineup considering the experience Chester and Stearman have under their belt.

Cashin passed his test with flying colours yesterday though – and that just shows how much character he has after his setback just a few days before.

They need a right-back

It may have been obvious before the game with Nathan Byrne’s situation currently complicated – but Jason Knight being pushed back to that position just goes to show the real need for Rosenior’s side to take a closer look at this position.

In fairness, they didn’t have a shortage of options in central midfield with the likes of Max Bird, Hourihane, Sibley, Smith and Liam Thompson all in the matchday squad yesterday.

Still, a man of the Irishman’s quality shouldn’t be wasted in an unorthodox position – and there are no guarantees he will even remain at the club beyond this window with his contract expiring next summer.

Regardless of whether he goes or not, a couple of new options will be needed in this position with Byrne unavailable at this point. If they can address this position, Knight can then take his place in the middle of the park or in an advanced wing position.