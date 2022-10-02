3 things we learnt about Derby County during yesterday’s win v Cambridge United

Derby County ran out 2-0 winners over Cambridge United in Paul Warne’s first game in charge of the Rams.

Derby went into the game against the U’s having failed to both win and score away from home this season meaning there was extra work that needed to be done.

However, life under Warne started brilliantly as Derby took the three points home with them, along with a clean sheet which will no doubt leave the former Rotherham manager satisfied.

It felt like it could have been another one of those days for Derby as chance after chance went begging until James Collins took advantage of a mistake from Zeno Rossi to give Derby the lead before the break.

That advantage was doubled in the 83rd minute after Max Bird’s disguised pass played in Collins who fired home at the near post for his second of the game.

It was a positive day all round for Warne and his new side with his tenure getting off to the best possible start.

So, with that in mind, here are three things we learnt from Derby’s win over Cambridge.

Paul Warne wants to attack

It was clear that Warne wants this Derby team to attack opposition with his first line-up containing just three natural defenders.

Operating his favoured 3-5-2 system with Tom Barkhuizen and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing as wing-backs, Derby had plenty of supply in all areas of the pitch.

That coupled with James Collins and Lewis Dobbin up front, there was strength on display in all areas of the pitch and that was reflected in the stats of the game with the Rams having the lion share of possession and shots.

Eiran Cashin is blossoming

In a defence containing very experienced Chester and Davies, Cashin was the standout performer. Whilst he’s made mistakes at times this season, he’s maturing into a well rounded defender and he can thrive in the left sided slot of the back three.

Not only that, Warne can utilise one of Cashin’s best assets – his ability to make accurate long passes which will no doubt be used to switch play as Derby look to utilise wide areas through wing-backs.

The best is yet to come from Max Bird

Daniel Barlaser thrived at Rotherham under Warne and it’s likely Bird will do the same.

It showed here as Bird was dominant in the midfield given he had more options in several areas, something he hasn’t had on too many occasions.

His ability to break forward and choose incisive passes as well was massively vital as showed with his assist for Collins for the second goal.