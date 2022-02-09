3 things we learnt about Derby County after 3-1 victory over Hull City

Derby County beat Hull City 3-1 at Pride Park last night in what was another positive display from Wayne Rooney’s men.

A rare goal from Craig Forsyth, an effort from Tom Lawrence and a fine finish from Festy Ebosele put the Rams in a commanding position and they held onto the victory despite Forsyth also putting one in his own net.

As well as getting the points, Rooney will have been delighted with the way his side played against a Hull outfit that included several new signings from the January window.

And, here we look at THREE things we learnt from the game…

The great escape is possible

Even though Reading have two games in hand on the Rams, the fact Derby are within four points of safety is a major boost as it’s a deficit that they will feel they can make up.

Rooney deserves enormous credit for the job he has done, and the players have been brilliant too. The impossible has now become possible.

Festy Ebosele is a real talent

There are so many players that deserve a special mention but you have to mention Ebosele after the way he performed last night.

His pace and direct style makes him such a threat to the opposition and he took his goal well with a smart finish.

It’s a real shame that his future may not be at Pride Park but he is at the club for the rest of the season and he is someone who the fans are going to really enjoy watching.

There is a connection between players and fans

Everyone knows about Derby’s situation off the pitch but the one positive this has had is that it’s brought the players and fans together.

Those on the terraces recognise that the players and staff are giving their all, with the atmosphere and feeling at Pride Park last night another that was special for all connected to the club.