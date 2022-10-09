3 things we learnt about Coventry during yesterday’s 1-0 defeat Burnley

It was a disappointing afternoon for Coventry City on Saturday, as they were beaten 1-0 by Burnley at the CBS Arena.

The visitors, looking to mantain pace with the battle for an automatic promotion place, took the lead shortly before half time, when Nathan Tella latched onto a ball over the top from Josh Cullen, before finishing well from a tight angle.

That would ultimately prove to be enough to secure all three points for Vincent Kompany’s side, after a goalless second half.

Following that defeat, Coventry remain rooted to the foot of the Championship table, and while they do have games in hand on the rest of the division, they have taken just seven points from their ten league games so far.

As a result, there is plenty for Sky Blues boss Mark Robins to think about, and we’ve taken a look at three things we learned about Coventry from that defeat to Burnley, right here.

Not enough threat in front of goal

Goals have been a major problem for Coventry so far this season, with the Sky Blues finding the net just eight times in their ten league games so far.

Those struggles were again on show on Saturday afternoon against the Clarets, even with a change in attack, where Tyler Walker came into the starting lineup in place of Matt Godden.

Over the course of the 90 minutes on Saturday, Coventry managed just six shots, none of which were on target. That is of course, not going to be enough to win any game, and feels like a clear sign of an issue Coventry need to address quickly if they are going to get themselves out of trouble.

A need to cut out errors

There was also frustration for Robins at the other end of the pitch, in the way his side conceded that winning goal.

With a simple ball over the top catching out the Coventry defence and getting Tella in on goal, the Sky Blues boss was left lamenting after the game, about the way that many of his side’s mistakes are currently leading them to concede goals.

You feel therefore, that Robins will be placing a clear emphasis on his side not to be switching off at any moment either in or out of possession going forward.

Games in hand becoming increasingly important

In the wake of this latest defeat, Coventry now find themselves six points from safety at the bottom of the Championship table.

That means they are going to have to pick up some significant results in the three games in hand they have on the rest of the division, if they are to have a chance of lifting their heads above water in the battle to avoid relegation.

Considering those games are at home to two newly promoted sides in Rotherham and Wigan, and a struggling Huddersfield, it does feel as though there are opportunities for Coventry, that they simply have to be taking given the position they are in.