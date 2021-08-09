3 things we learnt about Coventry City following their 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest

A special Sunday afternoon ended in a special way for Coventry City, as they recorded an opening day victory over Nottingham Forest.

Not only would the afternoon mark the return of supporters for the first time in nearly 18 months, but it would also mark the return of Coventry fans returning to their home stadium, now known as the CBS Arena.

Greeted by two boisterous sets of supporters on the day, the Sky Blues took a while to get going and fell a goal behind on 36 minutes. Brennan Johnson driving into the area and rolling the ball across goal for Lyle Taylor to tap in.

But Mark Robins’ produced a much-improved display in the second half, and after Ben Sheaf rattled the woodwork, they got themselves on level terms late on.

Callum O’Hare weaved his way past Jack Colback and Gaetan Bong and into the area, pulling the ball back for Viktor Gyokeres to fire in.

But there was still time for further late drama, as in the 96th minute of the encounter, Gustavo Hamer’s free-kick wasn’t dealt with properly, and Kyle McFadzean was on-hand to prod home for the hosts, sparking pandemonium amongst the home fans.

An extraordinary way to end an extraordinary day for City, and here, we take a look at three things we learnt about them from Sunday’s performance…

O’Hare sparks magic

Callum O’Hare made his way into the press room post-match sporting a huge bruise on his forehead, after taking a whack in the first half. But there was only one thing bigger than the mark on his head, and that was his smile, after inspiring City back into the contest and helping them to a big three points.

O’Hare made his mark in the Championship last season. He was an ever-present in 2020/21, scoring three goals and registering nine assists from attacking midfield.

He picked up from where he left off yesterday, too. The attacking midfielder picked up several pockets in the final third, and his movement meant that Ryan Yates and Jack Colback were unable to track him.

O’Hare seemed to be at the heart of all positive things for City. It was his speed and trickery which led to their equalising goal, as he jinked his way past Bong and Colback and into the area, before finding Gyokeres who made no mistake.

City got what they deserved in the end, and as Robins watches the game back, he will realise just how influential O’Hare was in the victory.

Dabo’s impact underlined

City started the game in their usual 3-4-1-2 formation, which saw Julien Dacosta start as wing-back and Fankaty Dabo start behind him as a right-sided centre-half.

Having two natural right-backs on the pitch was clearly a tactic to overload Forest’s left-hand side, as they looked to exploit Bong and young winger Alex Mighten.

Dacosta struggled in the first half, though. His crosses was wayward and his attacking output was lacking, At the interval, Robins made changes, taking Dacosta off for Michael Rose and pushing Dabo forward.

The change proved influential, too. Dabo immediately helped City have more presence going forward and offered a lot more offensively.

Having made only 28 appearances in the Championship last season, starting 25 times, he will look to make that position his own between now and the end of the campaign.

McFadzean’s inspiration in both boxes

It was McFadzean who proved to be the hero in the end, popping up with a 96th minute winner as he prodded home from close-range.

But the central defender more than did his job on the afternoon, keeping Forest at bay and limiting them to very few chances overall.

McFadzean, the central figure in City’s back-three, was given the responsibility of handling Lyle Taylor and dealing with his presence all afternoon.

The striker may have scored, but other than that, his impact wasn’t huge whatsoever, with McFadzean getting the best out of him.

He led the team like a true leader, and wore the captain’s armband with pride.