3 things we learnt about Coventry City during last night’s draw v Bristol City

Coventry City edged closer to moving off the bottom of the Championship table with a decent result on the road against Bristol City last night.

The Sky Blues, who have played two or three games less than most in the division, earned a hard fought 0-0 draw at Ashton Gate, with neither side able to make a breakthrough under the floodlights.

With Huddersfield, in 23rd, drawing also, the Sky Blues still remain a point behind the Terriers, but did close the gap to West Brom and exiting the relegation zone to just three points.

With that said, here are three things we learnt from the match from a Sky Blues perspective.

Robins not happy with key flashpoint

One of the things we learnt is that Mark Robins was not happy with one of the decisions made by the referee on the night.

In the second half, Matty Godden headed towards goal following a Sky Blues corner, with the players feeling that it had hit a Bristol City hand on the way through, claiming a penalty.

After the match, Mark Robins said, via CoventryLive: ““For me it was a penalty from the header from Matty Godden from the corner.

“I think it was Joe Williams who threw his hand in the air and it looked like a penalty from the bench.

“Sometimes you’re right and then you look at it again and it’s hand ball. He’s diverted it onto Atkinson’s head onto the bar and then come down. It’s difficult for the referee to see, in fairness, but it’s there.”

It did look a tough one to spot in real time, but, if given, it obviously would have given Coventry a big chance at taking all three points on the night.

As such, you can see Robins’ frustration.

Defensively sound

Whilst Robins was not happy with the decision not to award the Sky Blues a spot kick, he surely will have been happy with yet another solid defensive display from his side.

Last night marked their third clean sheet in a row, and four consecutive games unbeaten – feats that are not easy to achieve in the Championship given the competitive nature of the league.

Slowly but surely Coventry are grinding results and putting points on the board, and based off of their showings of late, there is no need to panic for Sky Blues fans.

There is plenty of time to turn things around and get their season back on track, and sound defensive displays, like on show in recent weeks, will certainly help the club do that.

Midfield lacking

As defensively sound as Coventry have been, they were once again lacking something in midfield last night.

With Gus Hamer suspended and Callum O’Hare sidelined through injury, the Sky Blues are not only missing two of their best players, but the creativity and dynamism that those players bring to their midfield more specifically.

It’s not a dig at these players, but the likes of Jamie Allen and Kasey Palmer do not offer what O’Hare and Hamer can and as a result, the midfield is always going to be weaker without those names in the side.

Palmer actually did okay last night, but the point stands nonetheless.

If Coventry can get O’Hare and Hamer back in the side, whilst maintaining the defensive solidity they have showed in recent weeks, you do feel the club will start to climb up the league standings rather quickly.