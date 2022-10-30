3 things we learnt about Charlton Athletic after their 4-4 draw with Ipswich

Charlton Athletic were involved in an unbelievable game on Saturday afternoon, as they drew 4-4 with Ipswich Town at The Valley.

It was the visitors who took the lead on the stroke of half time, when George Edmundson headed in a Leif Davis corner.

The Tractor Boys then doubled their advantage seven minutes after the restart, when Tyreece John-Jules this time heading in Wes Burns’ delivery.

However, the Addicks would hit back to draw level in the next 25 minutes, with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Albie Morgan both on hand to fire home from close range.

Then, with six minutes stoppage time intially added on, that things began to get really eventful, as two quickfire long range strikers from Freddie Ladapo and Sam Morsy putting Ipswich 4-2 up.

Charlton though, would not be denied a point, as Terrell Thomas and George Dobson both came up with even later goals, to ensure that after a remarkable ten minutes, things finished 4-4.

That will give Charlton manager Ben Garner – who was also sent off during the game – plenty to think about, so we’ve taken a look at three things we learnt about the Addicks from that draw with Ipswich, right here.

They are not a team that will give in

If ever you were going to want an example of fighting spirit in football, this performance from Charlton is probably a good to place to start your search.

The Addicks trailed by two goals not once but twice during this game – the second time with just a matter of minutes remaining on the clock, yet they still managed to claim a point from this meeting.

This therefore, was a clear sign they are not a team that a going to throw the towel in regardless of the circumstances they are facing, which is ultimately the first thing any fan will ask from their side, and gives them plenty to build on going forward.

Ruthless with the second balls

While they may not have been some of the most eye-catching goals they will ever score, the clinical nature of Charlton’s finishing on Saturday, was certainly impressive.

The Addicks’ first two goals came when players wearing their shirts were first to the rebound after a save from Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton, while Thomas’ finish for the third was another close range strike from a pass back across goal from a free-kick.

Having the ability to be quickest to get to those second balls evidently proved invaluable for Charlton in this match, and is therefore something they are going to want to continue to do moving forward.

They can mix it with the best in League One

After a slow start to the campaign, a recent run of three consecutive wins had moved the Addicks into touching distance of the play-off spots, before a disappointing midweek defeat to bottom side MK Dons dealt them a major setback.

In the wake of that result, a clash with an Ipswich side sitting second in the League One standings, may have looked like a somewhat daunting one for Ben Garner’s side.

However, it is a challenge they stood up to in impressive style, and showed that even in difficult circumstances, they are capable of picking up positive results against some of the best in the league, which should give them another confidence boost moving forward.