3 things we learnt about Charlton Athletic after their 2-1 defeat to Bristol Rovers

Charlton Athletic suffered yet more disappointment on Saturday afternoon, as they were beaten 2-1 by Bristol Rovers at The Valley.

Things initially started well for the Addicks, who went ahead 20 minutes into the game, when Ryan Iniss headed in a Scott Fraser corner to put them ahead.

However, it was the visitors who would produce a big comeback in the second half, as a double from John Marquis secured a 2-1 win for the Gas with two long range efforts.

That was enough to condemn Charlton to a third consecutive defeat in the lead, in their first league game since the sacking of Ben Garner as manager.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learnt about Charlton from that defeat to Bristol Rovers, right here.

A huge job coming up for the new manager

It still remains to be seen exactly who will be taking over from Ben Garner at The Valley on a permanent basis, but it is already clear that their task will not be easy.

Following this defeat to Bristol Rovers, the Addicks are now winless in their last eight outings across all competitions, while also taking just two points from their last six games in League One.

Whoever does take over, will therefore be inheriting a side badly low on confidence, and just four points clear of the relegation zone, making this a hugely daunting task for any prospective managerial candidate.

Can you get at least 80% on this Charlton Athletic quiz?

1 of 22 How many goals has Jack Payne scored this season? 3 4 5 6

Ryan Iniss under scrutiny

He may have put Charlton into the lead in this game, but it is unlikely that Ryan Iniss will want to remember much about this afternoon.

Both of the goals conceded by the Addicks to hand Bristol Rovers the win, came after mistakes from the centre back which gifted position to their opponents in dangerous areas, something that ultimately proved costly here.

When you are playing in a side that has now failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 12 matches, those sorts of lapses in concentration are the last thing that is needed, meaning there will be pressure on Iniss to avoid a repeat of this performance going forward.

Leaburn’s return a welcome sight

Having not featured since October due to injury, Miles Leaburn made his long awaited return from injury as a second half substitute for Charlton on Saturday.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed an encouraging debut season at senior level with the Addicks, with no Charlton player finding the net more than the five times he has done in 17 appearances across all competitions since the start of the campaign.

As a result, with Charlton having also missed a host of chances to increase their lead in the first half prior to Leaburn’s introduction, the fact the striker is now available to feature again, will at least be some source of relief for those at The Valley.