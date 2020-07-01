3 things we learnt about Charlton after draw with Cardiff City

Charlton earned themselves an important draw on Tuesday night in the Sky Bet Championship as the Addicks played out a 0-0 with Cardiff City.

It was a game low on entertainment in all truth, as both sides made changes to their line-ups after starting the mini-season with respective 100% records.

The Bluebirds, of course, are going for the top six and Charlton, who are fighting for survival, could well see this as a decent point earned once the dust settles on this campaign.

Lee Bowyer will have been pleased overall with what he saw from his side in this one, then, and here we’re taking a look at three things we’ve learned about the Addicks after they dug in to take a point:

Resilience throughout the squad

One thing we have marvelled at since the restart is how Charlton’s players have got on with the job despite all that has gone on off of the field prior to things getting going back on the pitch.

Lee Bowyer has done a wonderful job installing such a mentality and it’s clear the whole squad has bought into it – he made seven changes to his line-up last night and they all fought for their lives.

Defence continues to shine

Last night was the third game in a row where Charlton kept a clean sheet as they threw their bodies on the line for the cause.

Dillon Phillips was at his best again, too, with some good saves from Cardiff’s attackers and such confidence at the back is going to take them a long way to survival in these final few matches.

Goals still lacking

The only concern for Charlton fans really will be a continued lack of goals.

There was always going to be a drop-off with the Lyle Taylor news in mind and so it has proven – they’ve got just two goals from their first three games back.

No shots on target were recorded last night with Chuks Aneke and Andre Green in for Tomer Hemed and Macauley Bonne.

All four are showing plenty of endeavour up front but one will need to start finding the net you would have thought.