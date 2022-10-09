3 things we learnt about Cardiff during yesterday’s 3-1 win v Wigan

Mark Hudson continued his fine form as Cardiff City manager as they ran to a 3-1 win over Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Hudson made it three games unbeaten as caretaker manager as they convincingly beat Wigan away at the DW Stadium.

The Bluebirds got off to a fast start as Callum Robinson netted their first in the seventh minute after Niels Nkounkou’s pass.

They were dealt a scare though as Robinson hobbled off just before half-time but that didn’t effect them.

Sheyi Ojo replaced the former Sheffield United and West Brom attacker and was just as much of a threat as his teammate. He netted Cardiff’s second after another slick Nkounkou pass released Callum O’Dowda who crossed for Ojo.

Wigan pulled a goal back through Charlie Wyke before Ryan Wintle put the game to bed in the 91st minute, emphatically finishing from a tight angle.

Hudson’s side won back to back games for the first time this season as they were in fine form for the afternoon.

With that in mind, lets take a look at three things we clearly learnt after their win over Wigan.

Hudson has the attack clicking

One of Cardiff’s major issues under Steve Morison was their inability to convert their possession into good, goalscoring chances.

They lacked an aggressive in the final third despite having the necessary quality. It remains to be seen as to whether Morison could have unlocked that, but Hudson certainly has.

A big help has been the form of Callum Robinson, but other players are contributing as well, with Ojo taking centre stage in this game after his introduction.

The midfield three is perfectly balanced

Ryan Wintle instantly makes the midfield better with his presence and composure on the ball, mixed with the energy and tenacity of Andy Rinomhota and Joe Ralls, it’s the perfect balance.

There’s quality in every department and the midfield is no exception and on this occasion and going forwards, the three that started the game has to be the building point for Hudson.

C0uple that with no Ruben Colwill and Isaak Davies and the midfield department is only going to improve.

They can perform without Robinson

One big question mark you could have had over Cardiff is their reliance on Robinson since his summer arrival.

He’s been terrific, but they haven’t been tested without him until the Wigan game when he hobbled off with a knock in the 41st minute.

Credit to Hudson and Cardiff though as they got reorganised at half-time and were a threat for most of the afternoon, especially on the counter attack showing they can do it without their star performer.