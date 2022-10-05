3 things we learnt about Cardiff City after last night’s 1-0 victory vs Blackburn Rovers

Cardiff City picked up all three points against Blackburn last night thanks to Mark Harris’ fantastic goal.

That didn’t tell the whole story though, with Rovers missing a last-minute penalty, but they would’ve had equalised had the referee not blown.

Nevertheless, the Welsh side will feel they merited the victory as they had more of the play and the better chances.

Securing the victory will have boosted Mark Hudson’s chances of landing the job permanently, as he continues to lead the team following Steve Morison’s dismissal last month.

And, here we look at THREE things we learnt about Cardiff from the game…

Mark Hudson has the backing of the squad

It has been reported that Hudson is in the driving seat to take over but it would ultimately be down to results on the pitch.

So, he will have been delighted to have got the win against Rovers and the performance suggests that the players are all enjoying life under the former captain.

There was a togetherness, they were well organised and they deserved the points. It continues what has been a good start for Hudson in the top job.

Callum Robinson makes a big difference

There were a few standout performers last night, including Robinson. The Ireland international was a constant threat with his pace in behind, whilst he also used the ball well and got an assist.

The lack of a proper number nine was a problem earlier in the season but if Robinson can stay fit then he would solve that issue. A goal and an assist in Hudson’s two games indicates he will get the best out of the forward.

There is a defensive solidity

Another positive was the defensive display against Rovers, even if they were fortunate that they didn’t concede with the incident last night.

But, the facts are that Blackburn managed just two shots on target, which is all Burnley did against Cardiff as well.

Clearly, they’re good numbers for the Bluebirds and shows they’re doing a lot right. Cedric Kipre deserves special praise for a superb individual display but the whole team put in a good shift to get the clean sheet.