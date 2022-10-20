3 things we learnt about Burnley after their 1-1 draw Birmingham

Burnley endured a frustrating night on Wednesday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Birmingham City at St Andrew’s.

After a goalless first half, it was the visitors who took the lead around 15 minutes from time, when Johann Berg Gudmundsson won possession on the edge of the earlier, before curling an excellent effort into the bottom corner.

However, Birmingham would pull themselves level just five minutes later, when Scott Hogan fired home Grant Hall’s cross from close range.

That means that both sides were forced to settle for a point, denying Vincent Kompany’s side the chance to return to the top of the Championship table.

As a result, there will be plenty to think about going forward for Kompany, and with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learnt about Burnley from that game, right here.

Retaining leads remains an issue

Following Wednesday night’s draw at Birmingham, it is now eight draws in 15 league games for Burnley this season.

Of those eight draws, Burnley have taken the lead in six of them, highlighting the trouble they have in holding onto leads, and given they are just one point off the top of the table, they could have been in a very strong position, had they been able to see out some of those draws as wins.

With that in mind, it seems that keeping things tight when ahead in games, is something that Kompany has to be working on with his side, to give them the chance to take control of the promotion race.

A striker is needed in January

During the summer transfer window, Kompany had remained adamant that a new centre forward signing was not required, instead preferring to rely on Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes in that role.

But while Rodriguez has found the net seven times in the league this season, Barnes is still yet to find the net, and Wednesday produced another game that saw them miss a number of costly chances, that another centre forward may well have put away to secure all three points.

It seems therefore, that bringing in someone to fill that role of putting the ball in the back of the net come the January transfer, could be crucial in turning draws into all important wins in the second half of the season, in the battle for promotion.

Defensive strength in depth on show

While there may be some questions about the number of options Burnley have in attack, the same cannot be levelled on them when it comes to their defence.

The Clarets were dealt what may have been something of a blow in the lead up to the trip to St Andrew’s, with both Ian Maatsen and Jordan Beyer, two key players in their backline this season.

Kompany however, was able to bring in two more than solid options to fill those voids, with Connor Roberts and Charlie Taylor, both of whom have useful and significant Premier League experience coming into the starting lineup, highlighting the strength in depth Burnley have in defence.