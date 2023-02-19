3 things we learnt about Burnley after their 1-0 victory at Luton Town

Burnley continued their march to the Premier League with a hard-fought 1-0 success at Luton Town on Saturday.

A late penalty converted by Ashley Barnes was enough for Vincent Kompany’s side, who are now 11 points clear of Sheffield United as they chase the title but crucially 15 points clear of third place.

Therefore, it seems a case of when not if they seal their return to the top-flight and Kompany is sure to be delighted with how his side are playing.

And, here we look at THREE things we learnt from the win at Kenilworth Road…

They can grind out wins

Burnley’s success this season has been built on attacking football and they have been a joy to watch on occasions.

However, they had to show a different side yesterday, as the Hatters were very dogged and determined, meaning it wasn’t easy for the visitors to create chances.

But, they deservedly got the penalty for handball, with Barnes keeping his cool to ensure they battled to the win.

Hjalmar Ekdal has been a good signing

The attackers have understandably took the plaudits this season for Burnley but they are solid at the back.

Even with Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jordan Beyer unavailable through injury, the Clarets stood firm, with Charlie Taylor and particularly Hjalmar Ekdal impressing in central defence.

The latter, a January addition, has settled quickly and looks as though he is another shrewd signing.

There is great strength in depth

Following on from that, that defensive pair and Ashley Barnes scoring was another example of the quality in depth that Burnley have.

The squad is very competitive and Kompany has players that can thrive in different situations. So, he will be delighted with how this season is playing out and everyone in the group knows they need to be on form to get a place in the XI, which is how it should be.